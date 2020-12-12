In Pics | Season's First Snowfall Lashes Plains Of Kashmir Valley

Quick links:
The season's first snowfall lashed the plains of the Kashmir Valley on December 12, while the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received heavy snowfall.
The season's first snowfall brought hope for the local people whose business suffered during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.
According to Met office, Srinagar received 3 inches of snow, Aharbal (10 inches) Manzgam (eight), Malwan (five), Kulgam (four), while Gulmarg received over a foot of fresh snowfall.
All major highways including the Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh and the Mughal Road are closed for traffic on Saturday. National highways and inter-district roads, on the other hand, are being cleared.
Tourists who witnessed the snowfall expressed excitement and said the experience became the highlight of their trip.
"This is the first time I have come to Srinagar. It's marvellous to see the scenic beauty of this place after the snowfall," Venkataraman, a Chennai resident told ANI.
IMD predicted a "generally cloudy sky with light rain" in Srinagar with minimum temperature at 1 degree Celsius and maximum at 10 degrees Celsius.
According to reports, it's being ensured that electricity and water supply should not get affected especially of essential services departments. Men and machinery have been put in place.
The tourism department has also started snow sports activities in Gulmarg to boost winter tourism, which was affected by the pandemic.
Danish, a taxi driver, spoke to ANI and hoped the first snow of the season will bring more tourists. He called snowfall an integral part of the region and hoped that it will bring more tourists.