In Pics | Season's First Snowfall Lashes Plains Of Kashmir Valley

The season's first snowfall lashed the plains of the Kashmir Valley on December 12, while the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received heavy snowfall. 

Written By Bhavya Sukheja
Snowfall in Kashmir Valley
Republic

Snowfall in Kashmir Valley
Republic

The season's first snowfall brought hope for the local people whose business suffered during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

Snowfall in Kashmir Valley
Republic

According to Met office, Srinagar received 3 inches of snow, Aharbal (10 inches) Manzgam (eight), Malwan (five), Kulgam (four), while Gulmarg received over a foot of fresh snowfall.

Snowfall in Kashmir Valley
Republic

All major highways including the Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh and the Mughal Road are closed for traffic on Saturday. National highways and inter-district roads, on the other hand, are being cleared.

Snowfall in Kashmir Valley
Republic

Tourists who witnessed the snowfall expressed excitement and said the experience became the highlight of their trip.

Snowfall in Kashmir Valley
Republic

"This is the first time I have come to Srinagar. It's marvellous to see the scenic beauty of this place after the snowfall," Venkataraman, a Chennai resident told ANI. 

Snowfall in Kashmir Valley
Republic

IMD predicted a "generally cloudy sky with light rain" in Srinagar with minimum temperature at 1 degree Celsius and maximum at 10 degrees Celsius.

Snowfall in Kashmir Valley
ANI

According to reports, it's being ensured that electricity and water supply should not get affected especially of essential services departments. Men and machinery have been put in place. 

Snowfall in Kashmir Valley
ANI

The tourism department has also started snow sports activities in Gulmarg to boost winter tourism, which was affected by the pandemic. 

Snowfall in Kashmir Valley
Republic

Danish, a taxi driver, spoke to ANI and hoped the first snow of the season will bring more tourists. He called snowfall an integral part of the region and hoped that it will bring more tourists. 

Snowfall in Kashmir Valley
ANI

While speaking to ANI, Danish said, "The snowfall is an integral part of the valley's identity. Besides enhancing its beauty, it brings water.". 

