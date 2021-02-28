IN PICS: Stunning Glimpses Of ISRO PSLV-C50 Lift-off

SEARCH
Quick links:
India News
World News
Sports News
Entertainment News
Technology News
Shows
Business News
Election News
ISRO chief K Sivan on Sunday congratulated the Brazilian team after the successful launch of the Amazonia-1 satellite of PSLVC51
PSLVC51 before its launch
PSLVC51 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota
With this, ISRO successfully completed its first launch of 2021 on Sunday.
Amazonia-1 was placed in orbit seventeen minutes after its lift-off aboard the PSLV-C51 rocket and a minute after the rocket's PS4 engine cut off.