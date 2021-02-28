Last Updated:

IN PICS: Stunning Glimpses Of ISRO PSLV-C50 Lift-off

The PSLV-C51 has taken off successfully and the Amazonia satellite has been injected into the orbit.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
ISRO: Stunning glimpses of today's lift-off
ISRO

ISRO chief K Sivan on Sunday congratulated the Brazilian team after the successful launch of the Amazonia-1 satellite of PSLVC51

ISRO

PSLVC51 before its launch

ISRO

PSLVC51 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

ISRO

With this, ISRO successfully completed its first launch of 2021 on Sunday.

ISRO

Amazonia-1 was placed in orbit seventeen minutes after its lift-off aboard the PSLV-C51 rocket and a minute after the rocket's PS4 engine cut off.

