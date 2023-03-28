In Pics: The 1st Ever Batch Of Agniveers All Set To Shine; Passing Out Parade Concludes

Quick links:
Ground at Odisha's INS Chilka was filled with enthusiastic marching sounds during the passing out parade of the first batch of Agniveers on March 28.
Agniveers took oath during the ceremony. This passing out parade of 2585 Agniveers including 273 women cadets, was in one way unique as unlike others, it was held after sundown.
Indian Navy Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar attended and reviewed the maiden passing out parade of the first batch of Agniveers at INS Chilka, Odisha, as the Chief Guest.
India's first batch of Agniveers carrying out a march past during the passing out parade held at mighty INS Chilka, after the completion of their 16-week training program.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar took salute of the marching Agniveers at the passing out ceremony.
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar addressed the Agniveers and offered them words of encouragement.