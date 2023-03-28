Last Updated:

In Pics: The 1st Ever Batch Of Agniveers All Set To Shine; Passing Out Parade Concludes

This passing out parade of 2585 Agniveers including 273 women cadets, was in one way unique as unlike others, it was held after sundown. 

General News
 
| Written By
Abhishek Tiwari
Passing out parade of first batch of Agniveers
1/7
Image: Republic

Ground at Odisha's INS Chilka was filled with enthusiastic marching sounds during the passing out parade of the first batch of Agniveers on March 28.

Agniveers took oath
2/7
Image: Republic

Agniveers took oath during the ceremony. This passing out parade of 2585 Agniveers including 273 women cadets, was in one way unique as unlike others, it was held after sundown. 

Chief of Naval Staff reviews parade
3/7
Image: Republic

Indian Navy Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar attended and reviewed the maiden passing out parade of the first batch of Agniveers at INS Chilka, Odisha, as the Chief Guest.

March past carried out
4/7
Image: Republic

India's first batch of Agniveers carrying out a march past during the passing out parade held at mighty INS Chilka, after the completion of their 16-week training program.

Indian Navy Chief took salute
5/7
Image: Republic

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar took salute of the marching Agniveers at the passing out ceremony.

Admiral R Hari Kumar extends his wishes
6/7
Image: Republic

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar addressed the Agniveers and offered them words of encouragement.

Best trainees rewarded
7/7
Image: Republic

The Chief of Indian Naval Staff rewarded best trainees during the event. Trophies were handed over to those, who were selected as the best trainees.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Ahead of Earth Hour 2023, here's how India took part in the cause in 2022; See pictures

Ahead of Earth Hour 2023, here's how India took part in the cause in 2022; See pictures
In Pics: President Murmu confers Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri to 106 winners

In Pics: President Murmu confers Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri to 106 winners