In Pics: 5 Noteworthy Designs By Legendary Architect Balkrishna Doshi

Balkrishna Doshi passed away at the age of 95; Here's looking back at some of his iconic designs.

Buildings designed by BV Doshi
1/5
Image: NIFT Delhi Facebook

NIFT Delhi- Set up in 1986, the architecture of NIFT Delhi features a central step-well to conserve rainwater and a traditional Indian Baoli.   

Buildings designed by BV Doshi
2/5
Mahatma Gandhi Labour Institute-Facebook

Mahatma Gandhi Labour Institute- Built in 1979, the building features white ceramic chip-clad concrete and softly-lit interiors. A perfect fusion of modern and traditional architecture.

Buildings designed by BV Doshi
3/5
Image: ANI

IIM Bangalore: The campus won the 17th spot among ‘The 25 Most Significant Works of Post-War Architecture’. With its structures & spaces, it continues to inspire students to learn and discover.

Top Buildings designed by BV Doshi
4/5
@ahmedabad-Twitter

Amdavad ni Gufa is an underground art gallery. Designed by Balkrishna Doshi, it exhibits the works by the artist M.F. Husain. 

Buildings designed by BV Doshi
5/5
Image: St1Gandhi/Insta

Built-in 1962, the project was designed to house, preserve, restore & collect ancient Indian manuscripts and artefacts. The building is a monument marking India’s self-discovery post Independence.  

