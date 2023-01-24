In Pics: 5 Noteworthy Designs By Legendary Architect Balkrishna Doshi

Quick links:
NIFT Delhi- Set up in 1986, the architecture of NIFT Delhi features a central step-well to conserve rainwater and a traditional Indian Baoli.
Mahatma Gandhi Labour Institute- Built in 1979, the building features white ceramic chip-clad concrete and softly-lit interiors. A perfect fusion of modern and traditional architecture.
IIM Bangalore: The campus won the 17th spot among ‘The 25 Most Significant Works of Post-War Architecture’. With its structures & spaces, it continues to inspire students to learn and discover.
Amdavad ni Gufa is an underground art gallery. Designed by Balkrishna Doshi, it exhibits the works by the artist M.F. Husain.