IN PICS | Union Minister Piyush Goyal, CM Jagan & Others Take COVID Jabs As Phase 3 Begins

Union Minister Piyush Goyal received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine jab as the third phase of the inoculation drive went underway on Thursday, April 1.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur received his first dose of the vaccine at Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi. He appealed to all citizens who are eligible to get themselves vaccinated.
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his wife YS Bharathi, took the COVID vaccine at 140th Ward Secretariat, Bharatpet thereby initiating the inoculation drive in the state
Uttar Pradesh Minister Brajesh Pathak also received his first vaccine jab, along with his wife at the Civil Hospital, Lucknow. He urged the citizens to get vaccinated when they are given the chance.