IN PICS | Union Minister Piyush Goyal, CM Jagan & Others Take COVID Jabs As Phase 3 Begins

As the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive began on April 1, several Ministers Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur received their first jab.

COVID-19 vaccination phase 3
Union Minister Piyush Goyal received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine jab as the third phase of the inoculation drive went underway on Thursday, April 1.

COVID-19 vaccination phase 3
Union Minister Anurag Thakur received his first dose of the vaccine at Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi. He appealed to all citizens who are eligible to get themselves vaccinated. 

COVID-19 vaccination phase 3
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his wife YS Bharathi, took the COVID vaccine at 140th Ward Secretariat, Bharatpet thereby initiating the inoculation drive in the state

COVID-19 vaccination phase 3
Uttar Pradesh Minister Brajesh Pathak also received his first vaccine jab, along with his wife at the Civil Hospital, Lucknow. He urged the citizens to get vaccinated when they are given the chance.

COVID-19 vaccination phase 3
People aged 45 or above without any comorbidities are eligible to get vaccinated in the third phase. The vaccination centers will operate from 9 am to 9 pm.

