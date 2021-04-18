IN PICS | Weekend Curfew Imposed In Various Cities In India, Streets Wear Deserted Look

Quick links:
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases on April 17.
Mumbai's steady increase in COVID-19 cases continued on Saturday with the city reporting 8834 new cases and 52 new deaths. With 6617 new recoveries, the cured tally rose to 4,69,961.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday night announced a weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19, in view of rising COVID-19.
A deserted view of Ganga ghat in UP's Varanasi during the weekend lockdown imposed to curb rising Covid-19 cases across the country.
In the past three weeks, the Madhya Pradesh government has imposed lockdowns in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior on Sundays to curb COVID spread.
After reporting over 480 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the administration of Chandigarh has imposed a weekend lockdown commencing on Friday, April 16, 10 pm onwards
The Odisha government Saturday imposed a weekend shutdown in 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh and implemented night curfew in all urban areas across the state in a bid to check the spread of COVID