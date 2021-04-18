Last Updated:

IN PICS | Weekend Curfew Imposed In Various Cities In India, Streets Wear Deserted Look

A record single-day rise of 2,61,500 infections has taken India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases have surpassed 18-lakh mark

Written By
Gloria Methri
Weekend curfew in Maharashtra
1/8
PTI

A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases on April 17.

Weekend curfew in Mumbai
2/8
PTI

Mumbai's steady increase in COVID-19 cases continued on Saturday with the city reporting 8834 new cases and 52 new deaths. With 6617 new recoveries, the cured tally rose to 4,69,961.

Weekend curfew in Rajasthan
3/8
PTI

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday night announced a weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19, in view of rising COVID-19.

Weekend curfew in UP
4/8
PTI

A deserted view of Ganga ghat in UP's Varanasi during the weekend lockdown imposed to curb rising Covid-19 cases across the country.

Weekend curfew in Madhya Pradesh
5/8
PTI

In the past three weeks, the Madhya Pradesh government has imposed lockdowns in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior on Sundays to curb COVID spread.

Weekend curfew in Chandigarh
6/8
PTI

After reporting over 480 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the administration of Chandigarh has imposed a weekend lockdown commencing on Friday, April 16, 10 pm onwards

Weekend curfew in Odisha
7/8
PTI

The Odisha government Saturday imposed a weekend shutdown in 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh and implemented night curfew in all urban areas across the state in a bid to check the spread of COVID

Weekend curfew in Delhi
8/8
PTI

Security personnel wear masks in the wake of deadly coronavirus as they stand guard at India Gate, in New Delhi. The weekend curfew is in force from Friday 10 pm to Monday morning.

