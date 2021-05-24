Last Updated:

IN PICS | West Bengal Witnesses Heavy Rains As It Braces For Direct Strike By Cyclone Yaas

Even as Cyclonic Storm Yaas is set to make landfall on May 26, Wednesday, West Bengal has already begun experiencing its effect in the form of rains.

Rainy weather in Kolkata ahead of Cyclone Yaas
Kolkata is already experiencing rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas which is said to make landfall on Wednesday, May 26.

Rainy weather in Kolkata ahead of Cyclone Yaas
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas in West Bengal

Cyclone Yaas effect in West Bengal
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning to all fishermen not to venture into the sea in view of Cyclone Yaas

Cyclone Yaas impact in West Bengal
Digha in East Midnapore of Bengal is also experiencing rains due to the impending Cyclonic storm Yaas which is set to make landfall on May 26.

Cyclone Yaas impact in West Bengal
Cyclone Yaas impact in West Bengal
NDRF teams deployed ahead of Cyclone Yaas
NDRF teams evacuate villagers living in interior areas in Duttapur in West Bengal

