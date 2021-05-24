IN PICS | West Bengal Witnesses Heavy Rains As It Braces For Direct Strike By Cyclone Yaas

Quick links:
Kolkata is already experiencing rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas which is said to make landfall on Wednesday, May 26.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning to all fishermen not to venture into the sea in view of Cyclone Yaas
Digha in East Midnapore of Bengal is also experiencing rains due to the impending Cyclonic storm Yaas which is set to make landfall on May 26.
