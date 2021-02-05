Last Updated:

In Pics: Wildlife Officials Row Boat On Frozen Wetland To Feed Birds In Kashmir

In recent decades the number of visiting birds have declined, which experts say is due to a combination of climate change and urban development.

Wildlife official Ghulam Mohiuddin Dar and his colleagues break the ice on a frozen wetland, row their boats, and feed migratory birds in Kashmir.

Vast paddy fields and apple orchards are blanketed in snow. Scores of wetlands and lakes, including parts of famed Dal Lake, have frozen.

The birds arrive from as far away as eastern Europe, Japan, and Turkey to feed and breed in the wetlands nestled between the region’s mountain peaks and plateaus.

The officials feed the birds to prevent starvation as weather conditions in Kashmir deteriorates, with two heavy snowfalls since December. Temperatures have plummeted to 10 degrees Celcius.

“They are our guests,” official Ghulam Mohiuddin Dar said on a frigid day as he dropped grain at bird feeding points on the Hokersar wetland.

Officials say at least 700,000 birds have flocked to Kashmir in the past two months and expect more to arrive as temperatures improve in February.

In recent decades the numbers of visiting birds have declined, which experts say is due to a combination of climate change and urban development. 

According to a recent study by the University of Kashmir, the Hokersar wetland shrank from nearly 19 square kilometers (7 square miles) in 1969 to 12.8 square kilometers (5 square miles) today.

