IN PICS | World's Highest Motorable Road Umling La Pass; Higher Than Mt Everest Base Camps

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) scripts history with construction of the world's highest motorable road at Umling La Pass in Eastern Ladakh
The road has been constructed at a height of 19,300 feet, higher than Mt Everest Base camps and stretches 52km in length, a unique feat achieved by BRO, putting India on Global map
The construction of the road at Umling La Pass will improve the socio-economic conditions of the people living in border regions
The new road at Umling La Pass will connect the towns in the Chumar sector of Eastern Ladakh and offer locals an alternate direct route connecting villages of Chisumle and Demchok from Leh
BRO is also working on new roads, bridges, and tunnels in the eastern sector to further increase India's strategic advantage in border areas amid volatility with China.
The construction of road at Umling La Pass is a remarkable feat of engineering carried out by the Border Roads Organisation.