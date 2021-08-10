Last Updated:

IN PICS | World's Highest Motorable Road Umling La Pass; Higher Than Mt Everest Base Camps

BRO scripts history with the world's highest motorable road at Umling La Pass at a height of 19,300ft in Eastern Ladakh; higher than base camps of Mt. Everest.

World's highest motorable road by BRO
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) scripts history with construction of the world's highest motorable road at Umling La Pass in Eastern Ladakh

Higher than Mt Everest Base Camps
The road has been constructed at a height of 19,300 feet, higher than Mt Everest Base camps  and stretches 52km in length, a unique feat achieved by BRO, putting India on Global map

Strategically important for India's sovereignty
India strengthens its strategic airfields along the LAC amid the India-China stand-off

Boost to people in living in border areas
The construction of the road at Umling La Pass will improve the socio-economic conditions of the people living in border regions

Connecting distant villages
The new road at Umling La Pass will connect the towns in the Chumar sector of Eastern Ladakh and offer locals an alternate direct route connecting villages of Chisumle and Demchok from Leh

More constructions in progress
BRO is also working on new roads, bridges, and tunnels in the eastern sector to further increase India's strategic advantage in border areas amid volatility with China.

BRO's remarkable achievement
The construction of road at Umling La Pass is a remarkable feat of engineering carried out by the Border Roads Organisation.

Construction road extremely challenging
Constructing roads is extremely challenging in the region as the temperature is said to fall to as low as -40 degrees Celcius during winters with oxygen levels 50% lesser than at the sea level.

