In Pictures: 100 Crore Vaccinations - 100 Indian Monuments Lit Up In The Tricolour

India illuminated over a 100 heritage monuments on October 21 to mark the day when it completed the landmark figure of over 100 crore COVID vaccinations

Harsh Vardhan
Temple of Madan Mohan
1/99
Source: Republic World

The temple of Madan Mohan in Brindaban, Uttar Pradesh, can be seen lit in the Tricolour as India crossed the 100 crore vaccination mark on October 21 

Temple of Govind Deo
2/99
Source: Republic World

The temple of Govind Deo in Brindaban, falling in the Agra circle in Uttar Pradesh, lit in the Tricolour

Agra Fort
3/99
Source: Republic World

The Agra fort in Uttar Pradesh, also falling in the Agra circle, is lit in the Tricolour to celebrate India's 100 crore vaccination feat

Fatehpur Sikri, Agra
4/99
Source: Republic World

Panch Mahal is a five-story building in Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh. 

Akbar’s Tomb Sikandra, Agra
5/99
Source: Republic World

Akbar’s Tomb Sikandra in Uttar Pradesh's Agra was also lit with the Tricolour in celebration of India crossing the 100 crore vaccinations feat

Temple of Vishnu
6/99
Source: Republic World

The Temple of Vishnu in Manipur's Bishnupur resplendent in Saffron, White & Green in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations feat

Aizawl ASI office
7/99
Source: Republic World

The ASI office in Mizoram's Aizawl Tricoloured in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations feat

Bhubaneswari Temple
8/99
Source: Republic World

The Bhubaneswari Temple in Tripura's Rajnagar seen lit in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations feat

SreeVeerabadra Swamy Temple at Lepakshi
9/99
Source: Republic World

The SreeVeerabadra Swamy Temple at Lepakshi in Ananthapuram, Andhra Pradesh

Gateways and the bastions of the old fort
10/99
Source: Republic World

The Gateways and the bastions of the old fort in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, lit in the Tricolour on October 21

Lower Fort
11/99
Source: Republic World

The Lower Fort in Chandragiri, Andhra Pradesh, glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crores vaccination feat. 

Gandikota fort
12/99
Source: Republic World

The Fort with enclosed ancient buildings, Madhavaperumal temple and tower known as Madarsala in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

Salihundam hill
13/99
Source: Republic World

The eastern portion of Salihundam hill containing Buddhist Remains (A chaitya and four stupas) at Salihundam Village in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh lit in the Tricolours

Salabatkhan's Tomb, Mohekari
14/99
Source: Republic World

Salabatkhan's Tomb, Mohekari in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra lit in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations feat

Tomb of Rabia Daurani
15/99
Source: Republic World

The Tomb of Rabia Daurani (Bibi-Ka-Maqbara) in Maharashtra's Aurangabad glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations feat

Daulatabad Fort
16/99
Source: Republic World

The Daulatabad Fort and Monuments therein (e.g. Chand Minar) in Maharashtra's Aurangabad lit in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations feat

Tipu Sultan’s Palace
17/99
Source: Republic World

Tipu Sultan’s Palace in Bengaluru, Karnataka, glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations feat

Daria Daulat Bagh
18/99
Source: Republic World

The Daria Daulat Bagh in Karnataka lit in the Tricolour to mark the historic 100 crore Covid vaccinations feat achieved on October 21

Sun Temple at Konark
19/99
Source: Republic World

The iconic Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha glowing in the Tricolour

Sanchi Stupa
20/99
Source: Republic World

The Buddhist Monuments in Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh lit in the Tricolour to mark the 100 crore Covid vaccinations feat

Gwalior Fort
21/99
Source: Republic World

The Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh lit in the Tricolour as India achieves 100 crore COVID vaccinations

Raisen Fort
22/99
Source: Republic World

The Raisen Fort in Madhya Pradesh lit in the Tricolour as India achieves 100 crore COVID vaccinations

Vellore Fort
23/99
Source: Republic World

The Vellore Fort in Tamil Nadu lit in the Tricolour as India achieves 100 crore COVID vaccinations

Fort at Gingee
24/99
Source: Republic World

The Fort at Gingee in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, lit in the Tricolour as India achieves 100 crore COVID vaccinations

Siva temple dedicated to Sri Mulanathar
25/99
Source: Republic World

The Siva temple dedicated to Sri Mulanathar in Bahur, Puducherry, lit in the Tricolour as India achieves 100 cr vaccinations

Group of Monuments at Mamallapuram
26/99
Source: Republic World

The Group of Monuments at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu lit in the Tricolour to mark the 100 crore Covid vaccinations feat achieved on October 21

Kailashnatha Temple, Kanchipuram
27/99
Source: Republic World

The Kailashnatha Temple, Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, glowing in the Tricolour on the occasion of India scripting history

Fort at Hisar
28/99
Source: Republic World

The Fort at Hisar in Haryana glowing in the Tricolour on the occasion of India scripting history

Sarai including gateway, Nurmahal
29/99
Source: Republic World

The Sarai including gateway, Nurmahal, in Punjab's Jalandhar glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations

Lakhamandal Temple
30/99
Source: Republic World

Lakhamandal Temple, Dehradun Uttarakhand

Red Fort, Old Delhi
31/99
Source: Republic World

The Red Fort in Delhi's National Capital Territory drenched in Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations feat

Humayun's Tomb, Delhi
32/99
Source: Republic World

The Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's National Capital Territory glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore 

Qutub Minar, Mehrauli
33/99
Source: Republic World

The Qutub Minar in Delhi's Mehrauli glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations

Purana Qila, Delhi
34/99
Source: Republic World

The Purana Qila in Delhi's National Capital Territory glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations

Tomb of Rahim Khan
35/99
Source: Republic World

The Tomb of Rahim Khan in Delhi's National Capital Territory glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations

Safdarjang Tomb, Delhi
37/99
Source: Republic World

The Safdarjang Tomb in Delhi's National Capital Territory

Tughlaqabad Fort
38/99
Source: Republic World

The Tughlaqabad Fort in Delhi's National Capital

Group of Monuments at Pattadakal
39/99
Source: Republic World

A group of Monuments at Pattadakal in Bagalkot, ‎Karnataka

Group of Temples at Aihole
40/99
Source: Republic World

Group of Temples at Aihole in Bagalkot, ‎Karnataka

Gol-Gumbaz, Bijapur.
41/99
Source: Republic World

The Gol-Gumbaz in Bijapur Karnataka

Church and Convent of St.Francis Assisi
42/99
Source: Republic World

The Church and Convent of St.Francis Assisi in Goa glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations

Rang Ghar Ruins, Sibsagar
43/99
Source: Republic World

The Rang Ghar Ruins, Sibsagar in Assam, lit in the Tricolour

Nartianag Monoliths (U-Mawthoh-dur-briew)
44/99
Source: Republic World

The Nartianag Monoliths (U-Mawthoh-dur-briew) in West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya

Remains in Bhismak Nagar
45/99
Source: Republic World

The remains in Bhismak Nagar in Debang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Remains of a Fort, Dimapur
46/99
Source: Republic World

The remains of a Fort in Nagaland's Dimapur

Group of Monuments at Hampi
47/99
Source: Republic World

The group of Monuments at Hampi (Vittala Temple and Elephant Stable)

Kadalekalu Ganesha
48/99
Source: Republic World

The Kadalekalu Ganesha in Karnataka

Fort Bidar, Bidar
49/99
Source: Republic World

The Fort Bidar, Bidar in Karnataka

Golconda Fort, Hyderabad
50/99
Source: Republic World

The Golconda Fort in Hyderabad glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations

Ramappa Temple, Palampet
51/99
Source: Republic World

The Ramappa Temple, Palampet in Telangana

Warangal Fort, Defense and Gateways (Kush Mahal)
52/99
Source: Republic World

The Warangal Fort, Defense and Gateways (Kush Mahal) in Telangana

Charminar, Hyderabad
53/99
Source: Republic World

The Charminar in Hyderabad lit in the Tricolour

Western Group of Temples Khajuraho
54/99
Source: Republic World

The Western Group of Temples Khajuraho in Chatarpur, Madhya Pradesh

ChausathJogini Temple
55/99
Source: Republic World

The ChausathJogini Temple in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

Madan Mahal
56/99
Source: Republic World

The Madan Mahal in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

Deeg Palace
57/99
Source: Republic World

The Deeg Palace in Bharatpur, Rajasthan

Jhansi Fort, Jhansi
58/99
Source: Republic World

The Jhansi Fort in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

Fort of Kumbhalgarh
59/99
Source: Republic World

The Fort of Kumbhalgarh in Rajsamand, Rajasthan lit in the Tricolour

Fort of Chittor
60/99
Source: Republic World

The Fort of Chittor in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan glowing in the Tricolour

Chaurasi Tomb of Lodhi Shah Badshah
61/99
Source: Republic World

The Chaurasi Tomb of Lodhi Shah Badshah in Kalpi, Uttar Pradesh

Gupta Temple
62/99
Source: Republic World

The Gupta Temple in Deogarh, Uttar Pradesh

Metcalfe Hall
63/99
Source: Republic World

The Metcalfe Hall in Kolkata, West Bengal lit in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations

Currency Building, Dalhousie Square
64/99
Source: Republic World

The Currency Building, Dalhousie Square in Kolkata, West Bengal

Ancient Palace at Leh
65/99
Source: Republic World

The Ancient Palace at Leh in the UT of Ladakh lit in the Tricolour

Residency, Lucknow
66/99
Source: Republic World

The Residency in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

Ancient brick temple
67/99
Source: Republic World

The Ancient brick temple in Bhitargaon

Old Citedal Known as Shanwar Wada, Pune
68/99
Source: Republic World

The Old Citadal Known as Shaniwar Wada in Pune

Agha khan Palace, Pune
69/99
Source: Republic World

The Agha Khan Palace in Pune lit in the Tricolour

Ancient Site
70/99
Source: Republic World

The Ancient Site in Ramnagar, UP, glowing in the Tricolour

Old High Court Building
71/99
Source: Republic World

The Old High Court Building in Nagpur, Maharashtra

Excavated remains of Nalanda Mahavihar
72/99
Source: Republic World

The Excavated remains of Nalanda Mahavihar in Nalanda, Bihar

Ancestral House of Dr. Rajendra Prasad
74/99
Source: Republic World

Ancestral House of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the First President of India. 

Sher Shah Suri’s Tomb, Sasaram
75/99
Source: Republic World

The Sher Shah Suri Tomb in Bihar's Sasaram lit in tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crores

Coronation Throne of Norbugang near Yuksam
76/99
Source: Republic World

The Coronation Throne of Norbugang near Yuksam in Sikkim

Cooch-Behar Palace
77/99
Source: Republic World

The Cooch-Behar Palace in West Bengal

Surang Tila
78/99
Source: Republic World

The Surang Tila in Sirpur, Chhattisgarh

Dholavira
79/99
Source: Republic World

The ancient site in Dholavira lit in the Tricolour

House where Mahatma Gandhi was born
80/99
Source: Republic World

The House where Mahatma Gandhi was born in Porbandar glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations

Excavated Remains at Sarnath
81/99
Source: Republic World

The Excavated Remains at Sarnath in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Navratnagarh
82/99
Source: Republic World

The Palace and Temple Complex, Navaratnagarh in Nagar, Jharkhand

Nurpur fort
83/99
Source: Republic World

The ruined fort in Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh glowing in the Tricolour

Chaukhandi Stupa, Varanasi
84/99
Source: Republic World

Ancient Buddhist Site known as Chaukhandi Stupa glows in the Tricolour. 

Shankaracharya Temple
85/99
Source: Republic World

The Shankaracharya Temple in UT of J&K's Kothi Bagh

Man Mahal
86/99
Source: Republic World

Man Mahal in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Ancient palaces at Ramnagar
87/99
Source: Republic World

Ancient Palaces attributed to Raja Suchet Singh in the UT of J&K glows in the Tricolour

Lal Khan tomb
88/99
Source: Republic World

The Lal Khan tomb in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Awastini temple
89/99
Source: Republic World

The Awastini temple in Srinagar glowing in tricolour. 

Akhnoor fort
90/99
Source: Republic World

The Akhnoor fort in Srinagar glows in the Tricolour

Pari Mahal
91/99
Source: Republic World

The Pari Mahal drenched in the Tricolour to celebrate India's vaccination to a billion people. 

Kangra fort
92/99
Source: Republic World

The ruined fort of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh lit in the Tricolour

Diu fort
93/99
Source: Republic World

The Diu fort in the UT of Daman and Diu illuminated

Astodia gate
94/99
Source: Republic World

The Astodia gate in Ahmadabad, Gujarat

Kannur fort or St. Angelo Fort
95/99
Source: Republic World

St. Angelo Fort in Kerala

Tripoli gate
96/99
Source: Republic World

The Teen Darwaja or Tripolia gate in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Daman fort
97/99
Source: Republic World

The Daman Fort in the UT of Daman and Diu

Sun temple
98/99
Source: Republic World

The Sun Temple in Mehsana, Gujarat

 Rudabai stepwell
99/99
Source: Republic World

The Rudabai stepwell with Inscription in Adalaj, Gujarat.

