In Pictures: 100 Crore Vaccinations - 100 Indian Monuments Lit Up In The Tricolour

The temple of Madan Mohan in Brindaban, Uttar Pradesh, can be seen lit in the Tricolour as India crossed the 100 crore vaccination mark on October 21
The temple of Govind Deo in Brindaban, falling in the Agra circle in Uttar Pradesh, lit in the Tricolour
The Agra fort in Uttar Pradesh, also falling in the Agra circle, is lit in the Tricolour to celebrate India's 100 crore vaccination feat
Akbar’s Tomb Sikandra in Uttar Pradesh's Agra was also lit with the Tricolour in celebration of India crossing the 100 crore vaccinations feat
The Temple of Vishnu in Manipur's Bishnupur resplendent in Saffron, White & Green in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations feat
The ASI office in Mizoram's Aizawl Tricoloured in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations feat
The Bhubaneswari Temple in Tripura's Rajnagar seen lit in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations feat
The Gateways and the bastions of the old fort in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, lit in the Tricolour on October 21
The Lower Fort in Chandragiri, Andhra Pradesh, glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crores vaccination feat.
The Fort with enclosed ancient buildings, Madhavaperumal temple and tower known as Madarsala in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool
The eastern portion of Salihundam hill containing Buddhist Remains (A chaitya and four stupas) at Salihundam Village in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh lit in the Tricolours
Salabatkhan's Tomb, Mohekari in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra lit in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations feat
The Tomb of Rabia Daurani (Bibi-Ka-Maqbara) in Maharashtra's Aurangabad glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations feat
The Daulatabad Fort and Monuments therein (e.g. Chand Minar) in Maharashtra's Aurangabad lit in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations feat
Tipu Sultan’s Palace in Bengaluru, Karnataka, glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations feat
The Daria Daulat Bagh in Karnataka lit in the Tricolour to mark the historic 100 crore Covid vaccinations feat achieved on October 21
The Buddhist Monuments in Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh lit in the Tricolour to mark the 100 crore Covid vaccinations feat
The Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh lit in the Tricolour as India achieves 100 crore COVID vaccinations
The Raisen Fort in Madhya Pradesh lit in the Tricolour as India achieves 100 crore COVID vaccinations
The Vellore Fort in Tamil Nadu lit in the Tricolour as India achieves 100 crore COVID vaccinations
The Fort at Gingee in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, lit in the Tricolour as India achieves 100 crore COVID vaccinations
The Siva temple dedicated to Sri Mulanathar in Bahur, Puducherry, lit in the Tricolour as India achieves 100 cr vaccinations
The Group of Monuments at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu lit in the Tricolour to mark the 100 crore Covid vaccinations feat achieved on October 21
The Kailashnatha Temple, Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, glowing in the Tricolour on the occasion of India scripting history
The Fort at Hisar in Haryana glowing in the Tricolour on the occasion of India scripting history
The Sarai including gateway, Nurmahal, in Punjab's Jalandhar glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations
The Red Fort in Delhi's National Capital Territory drenched in Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations feat
The Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's National Capital Territory glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore
The Qutub Minar in Delhi's Mehrauli glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations
The Purana Qila in Delhi's National Capital Territory glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations
The Tomb of Rahim Khan in Delhi's National Capital Territory glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations
The Church and Convent of St.Francis Assisi in Goa glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations
The Golconda Fort in Hyderabad glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations
The Metcalfe Hall in Kolkata, West Bengal lit in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations
The Sher Shah Suri Tomb in Bihar's Sasaram lit in tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crores
The House where Mahatma Gandhi was born in Porbandar glowing in the Tricolour in celebration of India's 100 crore vaccinations
The Pari Mahal drenched in the Tricolour to celebrate India's vaccination to a billion people.