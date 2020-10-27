IN PICTURES: Arnab Walks In Solidarity With Republic's Sagarika; Gets Citizens' Support

Quick links:
With Mumbai Police invoking a British era law to target Republic TV, Arnab & Sagarika gathered at the Bharatmata Cinema Theatre, from where mill workers had protested against Britishers.
Expressing solidarity with his employees, Arnab Goswami stated that it was not just 'injustice, but an abomination' by the Uddhav Thackeray government.
Republic Media Network has received whole-hearte support of netizens with the #IAmRepublic campaign. And the support was evident on the streets too with Mumbaikars supporting the channel.
Some of the Mumbaikars also clicked pictures with Arnab and Sagarika, another sign of the massive support for the channel and the support it was receiving.
Arnab continued to make an intense statement against police commissioner Param Bir Singh's force. He expressed his shock over the witch-hunt, and continued to show that Republic won't bow down.