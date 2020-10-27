Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: Arnab Walks In Solidarity With Republic's Sagarika; Gets Citizens' Support

Arnab Goswami & Output Editor Sagarika Mitra made a statement with a protest walk from iconic venue Bharatmata Cinema Theatre to NM Joshi Marg police station.

Written By Joel Kurian
Arnab Goswami & Output Editor Sagarika Mitra
1/8
Republic

With Mumbai Police invoking a British era law to target Republic TV, Arnab & Sagarika gathered at the Bharatmata Cinema Theatre, from where mill workers had protested against Britishers. 

Arnab Goswami & Output Editor Sagarika Mitra
2/8
Republic

They then walked from the theatre to the NM Joshi Marg police station.

Arnab Goswami & Output Editor Sagarika Mitra
3/8
Republic

Expressing solidarity with his employees, Arnab Goswami stated that it was not just 'injustice, but an abomination' by the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Arnab Goswami & Output Editor Sagarika Mitra
4/8
Republic

Republic Media Network has received whole-hearte  support of netizens with the #IAmRepublic campaign. And the support was evident on the streets too with Mumbaikars supporting the channel. 

Arnab Goswami & Output Editor Sagarika Mitra
5/8
Republic

Be it the shop-owners or pedestrians, the ground reality of the support was evident.  

Arnab Goswami & Output Editor Sagarika Mitra
6/8
Republic

Some of the Mumbaikars also clicked pictures with Arnab and Sagarika, another sign of the massive support for the channel and the support it was receiving. 

Arnab Goswami & Output Editor Sagarika Mitra
7/8
Republic

Arnab continued to make an intense statement against police commissioner Param Bir Singh's force. He expressed his shock over the witch-hunt, and continued to show that Republic won't bow down. 

Arnab Goswami & Output Editor Sagarika Mitra
8/8
Republic

Sagarika finally entered the police station for questioning at 10.14am. Her questioning was underway.  

COMMENT
You might also Like
More Photos
View all
IN PICTURES | Sri Lanka & India bilateral naval exercise 'SLINEX' concludes

IN PICTURES | Sri Lanka & India bilateral naval exercise 'SLINEX' concludes
Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial

Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial