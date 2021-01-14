In Pictures: Dal Lake Partially Freezes As Srinagar Records Its Coldest Night In 30 Years

Quick links:
A major portion of Kashmir's famous Dal Lake and several other water bodies froze on Thursday as the cold wave in the valley continued with Srinagar recording the coldest night in 30 years.
Heavy snowfall in Kashmir snapped road connectivity. A thick layer of ice has settled over several roads in the city and elsewhere in the valley, making it difficult for motorists to drive.
A layer of Frozen ice atop Dal Lake. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest temperature recorded in the city in 30 years, an official of the MET department said.
A routine exercise to cut across the frozen upper surface and make the route for Shikaras and boats of local citizens. As boats move through the churning sound of the snow can be heard.