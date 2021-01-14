Last Updated:

In Pictures: Dal Lake Partially Freezes As Srinagar Records Its Coldest Night In 30 Years

An official of the MET department said, "Srinagar recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, which was the coldest temperature recorded in the 30 years".

Written By
Astha Singh
Dal Lake Frozen
1/6
Republic World

A major portion of Kashmir's famous Dal Lake and several other water bodies froze on Thursday as the cold wave in the valley continued with Srinagar recording the coldest night in 30 years. 

2/6
2/6
Republic World

Heavy snowfall in Kashmir snapped road connectivity. A thick layer of ice has settled over several roads in the city and elsewhere in the valley, making it difficult for motorists to drive.

3/6
3/6
Republic World

A local man tries to break the layer of ice from the top of the frozen Dal lake. 

4/6
4/6
Republic World

A layer of Frozen ice atop Dal Lake. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest temperature recorded in the city in 30 years, an official of the MET department said.

5/6
5/6
Republic World

A routine exercise to cut across the frozen upper surface and make the route for Shikaras and boats of local citizens. As boats move through the churning sound of the snow can be heard.

6/6
6/6
Republic World

Vast areas of many water bodies including Dal Lake have frozen due to the bone-chilling cold. The plunge in the minimum temperature has resulted in the freezing of water supply pipes.

