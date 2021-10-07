IN PICTURES: Disaster Management Teams Steal Show As RAF Marks 29th Anniversary

Quick links:
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai salutes at the 29th Anniversary Parade of RAF at 108Bn parade ground in Meerut.
Personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) also known as blue troopers march with gusto and fervor in the 29th Anniversary Parade of RAF at the 108Bn parade ground in Meerut.
MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai takes a ride at the 108 RAF Battalion campus in Meerut to take account of the RAF regiments and squadrons amid the 29th Anniversary celebrations.
A Tactical RAF squadron displays their zeal and enthusiasm marking the 29th anniversary of the specialised wing of the CRPF in Meerut.
Personnel of the disaster management team deal with a complex situation as they create a mock disaster situation on the occasion of RAF's 29th Anniversary on Thursday.
A disaster management team manifests ways to deal with rail disasters, making an imitation of the man-made disaster, personnel treats the ailing at the 29th Anniversary of Rapid Action Force in Meerut.
The disaster management team of the CRPF in a mock act, responds to a case of a CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) disaster at the 108Bn parade ground in Meerut.