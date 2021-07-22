IN PICTURES: From Floods To Wildfires, Extreme Weather Conditions Witnessed Worldwide

Quick links:
Record-breaking downpours lead to water engulfing subways, damaging dams, and outpouring riverbanks in central China.
Buildings are destroyed with rising floodwater in Schuld, a village on a tight curve of the Ahr River in western Germany.
As the Meuse river breaks its banks, people can be seen using rafts amid heavy flooding in Leige, Belgium.
Residents move their belongings across a flooded street in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan province.
People walk through floodwaters alongside a street in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province.
A train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, after it is flooded by the high waters of the Kyll river.