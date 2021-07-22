Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: From Floods To Wildfires, Extreme Weather Conditions Witnessed Worldwide

Floods in Europe, especially Germany and Belgium. Record-breaking downpours led to water engulfing subways and damaging dams in central China's Henan province.

Floods
Record-breaking downpours lead to water engulfing subways, damaging dams, and outpouring riverbanks in central China. 

Floods
Buildings are destroyed with rising floodwater in Schuld, a village on a tight curve of the Ahr River in western Germany. 

Floods
As the Meuse river breaks its banks, people can be seen using rafts amid heavy flooding in Leige, Belgium.

Floods
A man can be seen checking water levels in the town of Brommelen, Netherlands.

Floods
Residents move their belongings across a flooded street in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan province. 

Floods
People walk through floodwaters alongside a street in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province. 

Floods
As water seeps into residences, a woman can be seen clearing her home in Belgium. 

Floods
Houses submerge due to floods in Germany.

Floods
A woman is carried through a flooded street in Angleur, province of Liege, Belgium on July 16. 

Floods
A train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, after it is flooded by the high waters of the Kyll river.

Heatwave
Officials respond to a heat exposure call during a heat wave in Canada. 

Heatwave
Woman cycles amid the high temperature in Canada. 

Wildfire
Wildfire forces people to flee a small town in British Columbia due to the record high temperatures in Canada.

