In Pictures: How Indians Celebrated The Republic Day 2023 Across The Nation

BJP leaders hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk Srinagar, in Kashmir on the 74th Republic Day.
Students of Assam Rifles High School, in Nagaland's Mokokchung showoff their patriotic paintings as part of Republic Day celebrations.
Traditional folk dancers performing during the Republic Day celebrations at the Veterinanry College Field, Khanapara in Assam's Guwahati.
A female contingent of the Tripura Police marching during Republic Day parade at Assam Rifles Ground in Agartala.
15,000 students of Alvas Educational Institutions at Moodabidare, Karnataka spell out the word 'India' in tricolour.
Artists delivering their special performance during the 74th Republic Day celebrations in Rajasthan.
Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik showcase his new sandart commemorating the 74th Republic Day at a beach in Puri, Odisha.