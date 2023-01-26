Last Updated:

In Pictures: How Indians Celebrated The Republic Day 2023 Across The Nation

Indians celebrated the 74th Republic Day with huge pomp and fervour across the nation to commemorate the day when the constitution was adopted in 1950.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Republic Day 2023
1/10
Image: Twitter/@BJP4J&K

BJP leaders hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk Srinagar, in Kashmir on the 74th Republic Day. 

Republic Day 2023
2/10
Image: Twitter/@AssamRifles

Students of Assam Rifles High School, in Nagaland's Mokokchung showoff their patriotic paintings as part of Republic Day celebrations. 

Republic Day 2023
3/10
Image: Twitter/@himantbiswa

Traditional folk dancers performing during the Republic Day celebrations at the Veterinanry College Field, Khanapara in Assam's Guwahati.  

Republic Day 2023
4/10
Image: Twitter/@TripuraPolice

A female contingent of the Tripura Police marching during Republic Day parade at Assam Rifles Ground in Agartala. 

Republic Day 2023
5/10
Image: Twitter/@BhupendraBJP

Army Jawans carrying out a motorcycle stunt during Republic Day parade in Botad, Gujarat. 

Republic Day 2023
6/10
Image: Twitter/@CTRavi_BJP

15,000 students of Alvas Educational Institutions at Moodabidare, Karnataka spell out the word 'India' in tricolour. 

Republic Day 2023
7/10
Image: Twitter/@_lokeshsharma

Artists delivering their special performance during the 74th Republic Day celebrations in Rajasthan.  

Republic Day 2023
8/10
Twitter/@@sudarsansand

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik showcase his new sandart commemorating the 74th Republic Day at a beach in Puri, Odisha. 

Republic Day 2023
9/10
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

Dancers performing at Kartavya Path during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. 

Republic Day 2023
10/10
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

Indian Air Force fighter jets flying past Kartavya Path in New Delhi concluding the Republic Day celebrations. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Republic Day 2023 parade, tableau rehearsals at full swing in Kartavya Path

In Pics: Republic Day 2023 parade, tableau rehearsals at full swing in Kartavya Path
Republic Day 2023: India's 74-year journey as a constitutional republic in pictures

Republic Day 2023: India's 74-year journey as a constitutional republic in pictures