IN PICTURES: IAC Vikrant, India's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, Commences Sea Trials

IAC is a leading example of the nation’s quest for “AtmaNirbhar Bharat” with more than 76% indigenous content, a maiden attempt of Indian Navy & Cochin Shipyard

Indian Navy's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant
Republic World

IAC is an example of nation’s quest for 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat' with more than 76% indigenous content. Indian Navy's maiden attempt and Cochin Shipyard to indigenously design & build Aircraft Carrier.

Indian Navy's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant
IAC is 262 m long, 62 m at widest part & a height of 59 m with superstructure with14 decks. IAC has over 2,300 compartments, designed for 1700 crew. Speed of 28 knots & endurance 7,500 nautical miles.

Indian Navy's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant
Ship construction activities are completed & in trial phases. Readiness of the ship’s Propulsion & Power Generation equipment/ systems was tested in the harbour as part of Basin Trials in Nov 2020. 

Indian Navy's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant
Over 550 Indian firms including about 100 MSMEs are registered with CSL, who are providing various services for the construction of IAC.

Indian Navy's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant
Indian Navy’s shipbuilding programme is rightly poised to provide requisite ‘Economic Stimulus’, with 44 ships and submarines on order being built indigenously.

Indian Navy's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant
IAC led to construction capabilities & development of large number of ancillary industries, with employment opportunities for 2000 CSL personnel & about 12000 employees in ancillary industries.

Indian Navy's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant
With the delivery of IAC, India would join a select group of nations with capability to indigenously design an Aircraft Carrier, which will be a real testimony to the ‘Make in India’ thrust of GOI

