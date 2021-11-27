Last Updated:

IN PICTURES | Indian Railways Constructs World's Tallest Pier Bridge In Manipur

Indian Railways' North East Frontier Railway zone is constructing the world's tallest pier bridge in the North-Eastern state of Manipur.

World's tallest pier bridge in Manipur
Image: ANI

World's tallest pier bridge in Manipur
Image: ANI

The bridge is being constructed across river Ijai near Noney, and it will be the tallest pier with a height of 141 metres.

World's tallest pier bridge construction
Image: ANI

The bridge is constructed as part of the 111km-long Jiribam-Imphal railway project.

World's tallest pier bridge construction
Image: ANI

The hydraulic augers technique is used to construct the piers of the bridge.

Sandeep Sharma
Image: ANI

Chief Engineer of the project Sandeep Sharma said, "With the completion of the project, the 111km of distance will be covered in 2 to 2.5 hours."

Security forces
Image: ANI

Security forces are deployed at the site, where a bridge of a total length of 703 metres is being constructed. 

Imphal
Image: ANI

The bridge is being constructed at the hilly terrain of Marangching village in Noney district, about 65 kilometres west of Manipur's Imphal.

