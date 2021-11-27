IN PICTURES | Indian Railways Constructs World's Tallest Pier Bridge In Manipur

Quick links:
Indian Railways' North East Frontier Railway zone is constructing the world's tallest pier bridge in the North-Eastern state of Manipur.
The bridge is being constructed across river Ijai near Noney, and it will be the tallest pier with a height of 141 metres.
Chief Engineer of the project Sandeep Sharma said, "With the completion of the project, the 111km of distance will be covered in 2 to 2.5 hours."
Security forces are deployed at the site, where a bridge of a total length of 703 metres is being constructed.