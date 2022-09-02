Quick links:
The commissioning of INS Vikrant marked a significant step forward for India's defense sector and will enhance the combat capability of the Indian Navy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited on Friday, September 2, 2022.
With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, India will have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation.
INS Vikrant adds India to the elite group of nations with the ability to manufacture indigenous aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes.
The commissioning of INS Vikrant marked a significant step for the Narendra Modi government's pitch for Aatmanirbharat (self-reliance), especially in strategic sectors.
The 1,000-feet aircraft carrier is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India and houses state-of-the-art automation features.