Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: INS Vikrant Commissioned By PM Modi; India’s 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier

In a big push to India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commissioned INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited.

Written By
Mahima Joshi
INS Vikrant
1/10
(Image: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

The commissioning of INS Vikrant marked a significant step forward for India's defense sector and will enhance the combat capability of the Indian Navy.

INS Vikrant
2/10
(Image: Twitter/@ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited on Friday, September 2, 2022.

INS Vikrant
3/10
(Image: Twitter/@ANI)

With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, India will have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation. 

INS Vikrant
4/10
(Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

INS Vikrant adds India to the elite group of nations with the ability to manufacture indigenous aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes.

INS Vikrant
5/10
(Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after commissioning INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited.

INS Vikrant
6/10
(Image: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

INS Vikrant gives India the ability to project India's maritime power overseas. 

INS Vikrant
7/10
(Image: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

The commissioning of INS Vikrant marked a significant step for the Narendra Modi government's pitch for Aatmanirbharat (self-reliance), especially in strategic sectors.

INS Vikrant
8/10
(Image: Twitter/@ANI)

The 1,000-feet aircraft carrier is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India and houses state-of-the-art automation features. 

INS Vikrant
9/10
(Image: ANI)

Glimpses from the special programme to mark the commissioning of INS Vikrant. 

INS Vikrant
10/10
(Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

INS Vikrant has the capacity to operate 30 aircraft and helicopters. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pictures: Noida twin towers before and after massive 9-second demolition

In Pictures: Noida twin towers before and after massive 9-second demolition
IN PICS: India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, 'Vikrant' to be commissioned on Sept 2

IN PICS: India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, 'Vikrant' to be commissioned on Sept 2