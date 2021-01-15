Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: Inspiring Glimpses Of The 73rd Army Day Parade In Honour Of Our Brave Jawans

Army Day 2021: Every year on January 15, on the occasion of 73rd Army Day, India commemorates the country's soldiers with parades and other celebrations.

CDS General Bipin Rawat, COAS General Manoj Mukund Naravane, CNS Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria laid wreaths in the memory of the Bravehearts 

General Bipin Rawat, General MM Naravane, CNS Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria paid tribute at the National War Memorial in the national capital.

These men have brought glory to the Indian Army on the battlefield as well in the field of sports

A thundering fleet of 33 Motorcycles in the Triangle formation shows their unerring coordination

Bridge-laying tanks roll past at the 73rd Army Day parade. These tanks can operate in steep slopes, ditches and can overcome natural obstacles.

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane addressing on the occasion of 73rd Army Day at Delhi’s Cariappa Ground.

For the first time in the history of Army Day, offensive Drone Operations as part of the Capability Development Roadmap

The Military band infuses the atmosphere with patriotism the Cariappa Ground witnesses a thrilling parade

