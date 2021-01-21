In Pictures: Just Take A Look At Andhra CM Jagan's 9000+ Van Ration Home Delivery Fleet

Quick links:
In a key development, the Andhra Pradesh government introduced a ration door delivery system from Thursday.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated ration door delivery vehicles at a program held in Vijayawada
The state government has purchased 9,260 mobile vehicles worth Rs 539 crore for distributing rice and other essential commodities to ration cardholders at their doorstep.
Those vehicles worth Rs 5,81,000 each will be provided to the beneficiaries at 60 per cent subsidy rate, that is Rs 3,48,600 subsidy.