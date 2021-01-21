Last Updated:

In Pictures: Just Take A Look At Andhra CM Jagan's 9000+ Van Ration Home Delivery Fleet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 9,260 mobile dispensing units in Vijayawada which will home deliver ration to cardholders

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Andhra Govt set to introduce ration door delivery
In a key development, the Andhra Pradesh government introduced a ration door delivery system from Thursday.

Jagan Govt set to introduce ration door delivery
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated ration door delivery vehicles at a program held in Vijayawada

Jagan Govt set to introduce ration door delivery
The state government has purchased 9,260 mobile vehicles worth Rs 539 crore for distributing rice and other essential commodities to ration cardholders at their doorstep.

ANDHRA GOVT SET TO INTRODUCE RATION DOOR DELIVERY
Those vehicles worth Rs 5,81,000 each will be provided to the beneficiaries at 60 per cent subsidy rate, that is Rs 3,48,600 subsidy.

ANDHRA GOVT SET TO INTRODUCE RATION DOOR DELIVERY
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 9,260 mobile dispensing units (MDUs) in Vijayawada which will home deliver ration to cardholders across the state.

