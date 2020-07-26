Last Updated:

In Pictures: PM Modi, Defence Min & Others Pay Tributes On 21st Anniversary Of Kargil War

Leaders, politicians, army personnel & citizens from all across the country paid their tributes to the Kargil heroes on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Written By Brigitte Fernandes
PM Modi recalls Kargil soldiers valour
PM Narendra Modi, in his Mann ki Baat address, recalled his visit to Kargil. He termed the opportunity to witness the gallantry of our Kargil ke Veer as one of the most precious moments of his life.

PM Modi recalls Kargil soldiers valour
PM Narendra Modi with Kargil war heroes. Recalls their valor at his Mann ki Baat address on July 26.

Rajnath Singh pays tribute
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs pay tribute at the National War Memorial on the 21st anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War.

Rajnath Singh pays tribute
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs lay wreaths at the National War Memorial to honour fallen soldiers.

President Kovind Pays tribute
As a tribute to soldiers, President Kovind presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi, to buy equipment that will help doctors and paramedics to combat Covid-19. 

Lieutenant General Harinder Singh pays tribute
Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding Fire & Fury Corps laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras Ladakh on Kargil Vijay Diwas. 

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief pay tribute
Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) paid tribute on the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Victory At Sea War Memorial in Visakhapatnam.

Yediyurappa pays tribute to soldiers
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa pays tribute at National Military Memorial Park, on the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Sand artists pay tribute to the soldiers
Sand artists in Prayagraj pay tribute to the soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

