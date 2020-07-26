In Pictures: PM Modi, Defence Min & Others Pay Tributes On 21st Anniversary Of Kargil War

PM Narendra Modi, in his Mann ki Baat address, recalled his visit to Kargil. He termed the opportunity to witness the gallantry of our Kargil ke Veer as one of the most precious moments of his life.
PM Narendra Modi with Kargil war heroes. Recalls their valor at his Mann ki Baat address on July 26.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs pay tribute at the National War Memorial on the 21st anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs lay wreaths at the National War Memorial to honour fallen soldiers.
As a tribute to soldiers, President Kovind presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi, to buy equipment that will help doctors and paramedics to combat Covid-19.
Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding Fire & Fury Corps laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras Ladakh on Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) paid tribute on the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Victory At Sea War Memorial in Visakhapatnam.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa pays tribute at National Military Memorial Park, on the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas.