In Pictures: Kargil Vijay Diwas Marked With Fervour To Pay Tribute To Fallen Heroes

22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas was commemorated with Indian Army bike rally with Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi leading in the front.

On  22nd anniversary of one of the toughest wars fought in the world, Kargil, armed forces commemorated their victory by paying tribute to sacrifices of the fallen soldiers in 1999. 

At least 75 Indian Army bikers embarked to the Zojila Pass, an estimated 11649 feet to honour the Kargil valiant. They were commanded by Lt. Gen YK Joshi. 

While Indian Army General Bipin Rawat, CDS visited Dras sector along Line of Control to take stock of security. 

CDS also interacted with troops and complimented them for their high morale & exhorted them to remain resolute and steadfast. Indian Army, the Indian Army wrote in a tweet. 

To celebrate big victory of the nation, President Ram Nath Kovind reached Jammu and Kashmir to pay homage to indomitable courage and sacrifice displayed by Indian Armed Forces during Kargi war. 

The President paid homage at the ceremony at Kargil War Memorial, Dras on the 22nd Anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his “ Mann Ki Baat” show urged the countrymen to salute the brave hearts of Kargil on Kargil Vijay Diwas as he remembered the fallen. 

"The Central government has fulfilled all the commitments made during (Kargil) war. We should be aware of trouble-making neighbours," GL Batra, father of late Captain Vikram Batra said. 

Right before armed forces bikers geared up to ride through the pass located at 11649 feet, Lieutenant General YK Joshi stopped and took a moment to ask, 'How's the Josh?'

In unison came the reply from the men in uniform, 'High Sir!'

The then Indian Army Chief General Ved Prakash Malik chronologically narrated the happenings of the Kargil War in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network.

"Patriotism should be in our blood": Late Captain Vikram Batra's father said. 

