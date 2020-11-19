Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: Malabar 2020 Kicks Off; Navies Of Quad Nations Undertake Joint Operations

As phase 2 of the 24th edition of Malabar Naval Exercise 2020 commences, quad navies engage in complex and high-intensity operations in the Arabian Sea

Written By Janvi Manchanda
Indian Navy, Malabar 2020, US Navy, RAN, JMSDF
1/10
Twitter/@indiannavy

Ships of Quad Nation Navies sail in formation during Phase 2 of Malabar 2020 in the Northern Arabian Sea, led by a submarine.

Quad Navies, INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, Japan
2/10
Twitter/@PRO_Vizag

Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya sails beside Supercarrier USS Nimitz during Malabar 2020 which is centred around Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group and Nimitz Carrier Strike Group.

Aircraft carrier, Malabar naval exercise 2020,
3/10
Twitter/@Australian_Navy

Indian Navy's Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group and US Navy's Nimitz Carrier Strike Group operate in formation with JMSDF and Royal Australian Navy ships.

Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, Malabar 2020
4/10
Twitter/@jmsdf_pao_eng

Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's JS Murasame conducts tactical exercise with Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Ballarat & Indian Navy & US Navy ships.

Indian Navy, US Navy, JMSDF, Royal Australian Navy
5/10
Twitter/@jmsdf_pao_eng

Quad nation navies - Indian Navy, US Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force & Royal Australian Navy undertake high-intensity naval operations during Malabar 2020.

helicopter, fighter jets, reconnaissance aircraft
6/10
Twitter/@jmsdf_pao_eng

Quad nation navies undertake high-intensity naval operations including cross-deck landing, strike operations and combat training, during Malabar Naval Exercise 2020.

INS Deepak, INS Kolkata, INS Chennai, INS Talwar
7/10
Twitter/@indiannavy

Indian Navy Ships of Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group - INS Kolkata, INS Chennai, INS Deepak, INS Talwar and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya sail with the units of other navies. 

US Navy, Indian Navy, Submarine, Malabar 2020,
8/10
Twitter/@USNavy

Malabar Naval Exercise 2020 witnesses the participation of submarines, maritime reconnaissance aircrafts, integral helicopters and fighter jets along with the ships of the participating navies.

USS Nimitz, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, US Navy
9/10
Twitter/@USNavy

US Navy Nimitz Carrier Strike Group that is participating in Malabar 2020 includes USS Nimitz, USS Princeton, USS Sterett along with maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8A. 

HMAS Ballarat, Royal Australian Navy
10/10
Twitter/@Australian_Navy

Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Ballarat sails in formation with navies of close regional partners - the US, India and Japan - showcasing a high level of interoperability.

