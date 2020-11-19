IN PICTURES: Malabar 2020 Kicks Off; Navies Of Quad Nations Undertake Joint Operations

Quick links:
Ships of Quad Nation Navies sail in formation during Phase 2 of Malabar 2020 in the Northern Arabian Sea, led by a submarine.
Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya sails beside Supercarrier USS Nimitz during Malabar 2020 which is centred around Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group and Nimitz Carrier Strike Group.
Indian Navy's Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group and US Navy's Nimitz Carrier Strike Group operate in formation with JMSDF and Royal Australian Navy ships.
Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's JS Murasame conducts tactical exercise with Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Ballarat & Indian Navy & US Navy ships.
Quad nation navies - Indian Navy, US Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force & Royal Australian Navy undertake high-intensity naval operations during Malabar 2020.
Quad nation navies undertake high-intensity naval operations including cross-deck landing, strike operations and combat training, during Malabar Naval Exercise 2020.
Indian Navy Ships of Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group - INS Kolkata, INS Chennai, INS Deepak, INS Talwar and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya sail with the units of other navies.
Malabar Naval Exercise 2020 witnesses the participation of submarines, maritime reconnaissance aircrafts, integral helicopters and fighter jets along with the ships of the participating navies.
US Navy Nimitz Carrier Strike Group that is participating in Malabar 2020 includes USS Nimitz, USS Princeton, USS Sterett along with maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8A.