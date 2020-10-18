Last Updated:
In Pictures: Nation Celebrates Day 2 Of Navratri; Preparations From Across The Country
As the nine-day Navratri festival commences amid the COVID-19 pandemic, here are some pictures from Day 2 of the festival
Celebrations begin at the Gokarnanatheshwara temple in Mangaluru.
Navratri celebrations are also known as 'Mangalore Dasara' in the region.
Celebrations at Dakshina Kannada district.
Ravan effigies in Delhi's Tatarpur ahead of Dusshera.
A Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata.
Pandal depicts lives of migrants in COVID-19 hit West Bengal.
Ranchi shopkeepers have ambivalent expectations of profitable sales as the festive season starts.
Artists perform at the 'Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela' program at Laxman Kila Maidan in Ayodhya.