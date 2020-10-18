Last Updated:

In Pictures: Nation Celebrates Day 2 Of Navratri; Preparations From Across The Country

As the nine-day Navratri festival commences amid the COVID-19 pandemic, here are some pictures from Day 2 of the festival

Written By Ananya Varma
Durga idol in Mangaluru
1/8
ANI

Celebrations begin at the Gokarnanatheshwara temple in Mangaluru. 

Durga Pandal in Mangaluru
2/8
ANI

Navratri celebrations are also known as 'Mangalore Dasara' in the region.

Celebrations in Mangaluru
3/8
ANI

Celebrations at Dakshina Kannada district. 

Ravan effigies in Delhi
4/8
ANI

Ravan effigies in Delhi's Tatarpur ahead of Dusshera.

A Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata
5/8
ANI

A Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata.

6/8
ANI

Pandal depicts lives of migrants in COVID-19 hit West Bengal.

Ranchi shopkeepers
7/8
ANI

Ranchi shopkeepers have ambivalent expectations of profitable sales as the festive season starts.

Ram Leela at Laxman Kila Maidan
8/8
ANI

Artists perform at the 'Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela' program at Laxman Kila Maidan in Ayodhya.

