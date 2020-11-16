IN PICTURES | North India Gets Covered With A Blanket Of Snow As Winter Arrives Early

Quick links:
With the winter season presiding over India, northern parts of the country received its first snowfall of the season as several cities were covered with a thick blanket of snow on Monday.
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel Area. Movement of vehicles has also been affected.
The maximum temperature in Jammu touched 22 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was at 13 degrees Celsius on Monday.
Himachal Pradesh's Shimla received its first early snowfall in over 15 years bringing the temperature down to 5-6 degrees Celsius.