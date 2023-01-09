Last Updated:

In Pictures: North Indian States Shiver As Cold Wave And Dense Fog Grip Entire Region

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold waves and cold day conditions over northwest India (are) likely to abate after 48 hours.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Cold wave conditions in North India
1/12
Image: ANI

The cold wave and dense fog have gripped most parts of North India, particularly Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi. 

Cold wave in North India
2/12
Image: ANI

This morning, a thick fog covered the national capital, lowering visibility. Trains are getting delayed at the New Delhi railway station

New Delhi Station
3/12
Image: ANI

29 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog. Flights are also getting delayed at the IG International Airport.

Delhi's Moti Bagh area
4/12
Image: ANI

The IMD has issued an "orange" alert for Delhi, for Monday, warning that dense fog and cold wave conditions would persist.

Delhi
5/12
Image: ANI

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Delhi plunged to a numbing 1.9 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog in Amritsar
6/12
Image: ANI

People in Punjab's Amritsar are also facing problems due to dense fog and a cold wave situation.

Dense fog Amritsar
7/12
Image: ANI

Mercury dropped to 2.8 degrees Celsius in Punjab's Adampur. While in its neighbour Haryana, the temperature has dropped to 1.4 degrees Celsius in Hisar.

Prayagraj
8/12
Image: ANI

Several places in Uttar Pradesh are also battling the dense fog as a cold wave gripped the state.

Ghaziabad
9/12
Image: ANI

Dense fog can be seen in UP's Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Agra. Varanasi and Lucknow. According to the IMD, the visibility was reduced to 50 metres in Lucknow, 25 in Varanasi and zero in Agra.

UP
10/12
Image: ANI

The temperature dropped to 3.2 degrees Celsius in Prayagraj and 3.8 degrees Celsius in Varanasi.

Rajasthan
11/12
Image: ANI

Whereas in Rajasthan, the temperature dropped to minus 0.5 degrees Celsius in Churu and 1.5 degrees Celsius in Pilani.

Himachal & Uttarakhand
12/12
Image: ANI

In Himachal, Chamba recorded 8.2 degrees, Dalhousie (8.2 degrees), and Dharamshala (6.2 degrees). While in Uttarakhand, Nainital (6.2 degrees), Mukteshwar (6.5 degrees) and Tehri (7.6 degrees).

COMMENT