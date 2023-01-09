In Pictures: North Indian States Shiver As Cold Wave And Dense Fog Grip Entire Region

Quick links:
The cold wave and dense fog have gripped most parts of North India, particularly Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi.
This morning, a thick fog covered the national capital, lowering visibility. Trains are getting delayed at the New Delhi railway station
29 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog. Flights are also getting delayed at the IG International Airport.
The IMD has issued an "orange" alert for Delhi, for Monday, warning that dense fog and cold wave conditions would persist.
People in Punjab's Amritsar are also facing problems due to dense fog and a cold wave situation.
Mercury dropped to 2.8 degrees Celsius in Punjab's Adampur. While in its neighbour Haryana, the temperature has dropped to 1.4 degrees Celsius in Hisar.
Several places in Uttar Pradesh are also battling the dense fog as a cold wave gripped the state.
Dense fog can be seen in UP's Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Agra. Varanasi and Lucknow. According to the IMD, the visibility was reduced to 50 metres in Lucknow, 25 in Varanasi and zero in Agra.
The temperature dropped to 3.2 degrees Celsius in Prayagraj and 3.8 degrees Celsius in Varanasi.
Whereas in Rajasthan, the temperature dropped to minus 0.5 degrees Celsius in Churu and 1.5 degrees Celsius in Pilani.