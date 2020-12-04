Last Updated:

In Pictures: On Navy Day 2020, Indian Navy Pays Tribute To Martyrs' Supreme Sacrifice

Indian Navy paid tribute to all the Naval personnel who laid down their lives for the nation in separate wreath-laying ceremonies on Navy Day 2020.

Written By Janvi Manchanda
Chief of Naval Staff Adm Karambir Singh marches toward National War Memorial in New Delhi along with Army Chief Gen Naravane, CAS Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria and CISC Vice Adm R Hari Kumar.

Adm Karambir Singh, Gen Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria and Vice Adm R Hari Kumar pay homage to the martyrs at National War Memorial in a wreath-laying ceremony.

Adm Karambir Singh, Gen Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria and Vice Adm R Hari Kumar salute the martyrs at the National War Memorial.

All Navy personnel present at the National War Memorial salute the martyred Naval heroes along with Adm Karambir Singh, Gen Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria and Vice Adm R Hari Kumar.

Naval personnel prepare Chennai's War Memorial for the Wreath Laying Ceremony amid heavy rainfall on Navy Day. Flag Officer Commanding TN & Puducherry Naval Area Rear Adm Chadha laid the wreath.

Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral AK Chawla salutes martyred naval personnel at Naval War Memorial in Kochi on Navy Day on December 4.

Commanding-in-Chief SNC Vice Adm AK Chawla pays respect to naval heroes who made the supreme sacrifice to save the nation in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Naval War Memorial in Kochi.

Naval Personnel stand at attention position as Vice Admiral AK Chawla lays wreath at Indian Navy's Naval War Memorial in Kochi on the occasion of Navy Day. 

President of Navy Foundation Retired Vice Admiral VK Namballa placed wreaths at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial in Visakhapatnam as Eastern Naval Command celebrates Navy Day. 

Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha places wreath and salutes the naval personnel who laid down their lives for the nation in the 1971 war at  ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial.

