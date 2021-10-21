Last Updated:

In Pictures: One Year Of Harish Salve & Caroline Brossard Living The Good Life

Republic World gets an inside look at Senior Advocate & Queen's Counsel Harish Salve and London-based artist Caroline Brossard living the good life

Senior lawyer Harish Salve and Caroline Brossard
Senior Advocate & Queen's Counsel Harish Salve and London-based artist Caroline Brossard will celebrate the first anniversary of their marriage on October 28, 2021

Senior lawyer Harish Salve and Caroline Brossard
The former Solicitor General of India had met Caroline Brossard at an art event. They both share a passion for theatre, classical music & art

Caroline Brossard
Caroline Brossard is a prolific artist of autobiographical paintings that Mr Salve says reflect her 'smiles and frowns & ups and downs'. 

Caroline Brossard
Ms Brossard is said to spend most of her time in her studio, perfecting her art. She's as fluent in acrylics & oil paintings as she is with pencil sketches. 

Senior lawyer Harish Salve and Caroline Brossard
Senior Lawyer Salve now enjoys a healthier lifestyle for which he credits eating clean and Caroline's influence. However, the couple does enjoy a cheat meal every once in a while

