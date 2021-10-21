In Pictures: One Year Of Harish Salve & Caroline Brossard Living The Good Life

Quick links:
Senior Advocate & Queen's Counsel Harish Salve and London-based artist Caroline Brossard will celebrate the first anniversary of their marriage on October 28, 2021
The former Solicitor General of India had met Caroline Brossard at an art event. They both share a passion for theatre, classical music & art
Caroline Brossard is a prolific artist of autobiographical paintings that Mr Salve says reflect her 'smiles and frowns & ups and downs'.
Ms Brossard is said to spend most of her time in her studio, perfecting her art. She's as fluent in acrylics & oil paintings as she is with pencil sketches.