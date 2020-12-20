Last Updated:

In Pictures: PM Modi Pays Surprise 'unscheduled' Visit To Gurudwara Rakab Singh Sahib

PM Modi on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Gurudwara Rakab Singh Sahib. As per sources, it was an unscheduled visit due to which there were no traffic barriers.

Written By Gargi Rohatgi
PM Modi's surprise visit
1/5
Twitter | Narendra Modi

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's border, PM Modi on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the capital to pay tribute to Guru Tegh Singh Bahadur

PM Modi's surprise visit
2/5
Twitter | Narendra Modi

Sources say that it was an unscheduled visit as there were no traffic barrier or no police bandobast when the PM Modi visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi.

PM Modi's surprise visit
3/5
Twitter | Narendra Modi

PM Modi's visit to the Gurudwara comes a day after Guru Tegh Bahadur' death anniversary. His visit assumes significance as the Gurudwara is one of the popular Gurudwaras among the devotees.

PM Modi's surprise visit
4/5
Twitter | Narendra Modi

Within minutes of Narendra Modi's visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, National General Secretary of BJP BL Santhosh shared the news on his (Santhosh's) Twitter handle. 

PM Modi's surprise visit
5/5
Twitter | Narendra Modi

Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib is among the most popular gurudwaras among the devotees, especially in the national capital and Punjab.

COMMENT
You might also Like
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train's first pictures have arrived; check them out

IN PICS: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train's first pictures have arrived; check them out