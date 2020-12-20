In Pictures: PM Modi Pays Surprise 'unscheduled' Visit To Gurudwara Rakab Singh Sahib

Quick links:
Amid the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's border, PM Modi on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the capital to pay tribute to Guru Tegh Singh Bahadur
Sources say that it was an unscheduled visit as there were no traffic barrier or no police bandobast when the PM Modi visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi.
PM Modi's visit to the Gurudwara comes a day after Guru Tegh Bahadur' death anniversary. His visit assumes significance as the Gurudwara is one of the popular Gurudwaras among the devotees.
Within minutes of Narendra Modi's visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, National General Secretary of BJP BL Santhosh shared the news on his (Santhosh's) Twitter handle.