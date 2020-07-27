Last Updated:

Stunning Pics: India's Rafale Jets Ready To Take-off From France & Join Indian Air Force

The 5 Rafale jets will fly out of France today to join the Indian Air Force fleet in India by July 29. IAF officials interact with Indian Ambassador to France.

Written By Ananya Varma
Rafale jets ready for take-off in France
1/5
Indian Embassy in France

Rafale jets ready to take off from France to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet.

Rafale jets ready for take-off in France
2/5
Indian Embassy in France

Indian Ambassador to France interacts with the Indian Air Force pilots ready to fly the Rafale. 

IAF pilots pose with Rafale jets before take-off
3/5
Indian Embassy in France

Officials of the Indian Embassy in France and Indian Air Force along stand with the Rafale jets

Indian Embassy interacts with IAF officials
4/5
Indian Embassy in France

Indian Ambassador to France interacts with Indian Air Force officials.

Indian Embassy interacts with IAF officials
5/5
Indian Embassy in France

Indian Embassy in France wishes safe journey to Rafale pilots. Rafale jets to reach India by July 29.

