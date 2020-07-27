Stunning Pics: India's Rafale Jets Ready To Take-off From France & Join Indian Air Force

SEARCH
Rafale jets ready to take off from France to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet.
Indian Ambassador to France interacts with the Indian Air Force pilots ready to fly the Rafale.
Officials of the Indian Embassy in France and Indian Air Force along stand with the Rafale jets
Indian Ambassador to France interacts with Indian Air Force officials.
Indian Embassy in France wishes safe journey to Rafale pilots. Rafale jets to reach India by July 29.