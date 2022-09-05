IN PICTURES: Redeveloped Central Vista Avenue Soon To Be Ready For Public Use

Quick links:
The redeveloped Central Vista Avenue envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometer-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.
The redeveloped Central Vista Avenue will not only add to the beauty of the city but will be of immense benefit to the citizens as well
Central Vista Avenue will have underpasses, vending zones, public amenities, pathways, and green spaces, among other features.
The lawn space has been increased resulting in the overall green cover of Central Vista Avenue.
The Avenue, among other things, will have a 1.5 km granite pavement on both sides, 99 acres of expansive lawns, 16 food stalls, an amphitheatre for open air performances, and improved public amenities
There will be beautifully designed stepped gardens and refurbished canals, which will contribute to the overall beautification of the space.
The Avenue comprises of 3 km long tree-lined stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the All India War Memorial, flanked by green spaces and water channels.
The revamped avenue will offer multi-utility and modernised facilities for National Events along with a foldable seating system.