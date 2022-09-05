Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: Redeveloped Central Vista Avenue Soon To Be Ready For Public Use

The redeveloped Central Vista Avenue will be soon ready for public use, Photos show how Central Vista Avenue will add to the beauty of the National Capital.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Central Vista Avenue
The redeveloped Central Vista Avenue will be soon ready for public use. 

Central Vista Avenue
The redeveloped Central Vista Avenue envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometer-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. 

Central Vista Avenue
The redeveloped Central Vista Avenue will not only add to the beauty of the city but will be of immense benefit to the citizens as well

Central Vista Avenue
Central Vista Avenue will have underpasses, vending zones, public amenities, pathways, and green spaces, among other features.

Central Vista Avenue
The lawn space has been increased resulting in the overall green cover of Central Vista Avenue.

Central Vista Avenue
The Avenue, among other things, will have a 1.5 km granite pavement on both sides, 99 acres of expansive lawns, 16 food stalls, an amphitheatre for open air performances, and improved public amenities

Central Vista Avenue
There will be beautifully designed stepped gardens and refurbished canals, which will contribute to the overall beautification of the space.

Central Vista Avenue
The Avenue comprises of 3 km long tree-lined stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the All India War Memorial, flanked by green spaces and water channels.

Central Vista Avenue
The revamped avenue will offer multi-utility and modernised facilities for National Events along with a foldable seating system. 

Central Vista Avenue
The proposed Master Plan aims to restore the original symmetry and order while respecting the heritage of the buildings and spaces.

