Last Updated:

IN PICTURES | Sri Lanka & India Bilateral Naval Exercise 'SLINEX' Concludes

The annual Sri Lanka Navy - Indian Navy bilateral naval exercise popularly known as ‘SLINEX’, held from 19th to 21st October 2020, concluded successfully

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani
SLINEX - 2020
1/7
Sri Lanka Navy Twitter

The annual Sri Lanka Navy - Indian Navy bilateral naval exercise popularly known as ‘SLINEX was held between in October 19 - 21

SLINEX - 2020
2/7
Sri Lanka Navy Twitter

In the 8th edition of the naval exercise Sri Lanka Navy was represented by Sri Lanka Navy Ship (SLNS) ‘Gajabahu’ and ‘Sayura’

SLINEX - 2020
3/7
Indian Navy Twitter

INS Kamorta and INS Kiltan with onboard helicopters also played their intended roles, augmenting this bilateral exercise

SLINEX - 2020
4/7
Sri Lanka Navy Twitter

SLINEX-2020 focused on enhancing inter-operability and exercising coordinated Maritime Interdiction Operations

SLINEX - 2020
5/7
Indian Navy Twitter

The naval exercise also focussed on creating a platform to share each other’s experiences for common good.

SLINEX - 2020
6/7
Sri Lanka Navy Twitter

The exercise also demonstrated a wide array of naval exercises which included cross deck flying by Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) onboard INS Kiltan with SLNS Gajabahu, Search and Rescue (SAR) at sea

SLINEX - 2020
7/7
Indian Navy Twitter

The entire exercise was carried out in a non-contact ‘at-sea-only’ atmosphere in view of the COVID – 19 pandemic.

COMMENT
You might also Like
More Photos
View all
In pictures: Nation celebrates day 2 of Navratri; preparations from across the country

In pictures: Nation celebrates day 2 of Navratri; preparations from across the country
Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial

Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial