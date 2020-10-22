IN PICTURES | Sri Lanka & India Bilateral Naval Exercise 'SLINEX' Concludes

Quick links:
The annual Sri Lanka Navy - Indian Navy bilateral naval exercise popularly known as ‘SLINEX was held between in October 19 - 21
In the 8th edition of the naval exercise Sri Lanka Navy was represented by Sri Lanka Navy Ship (SLNS) ‘Gajabahu’ and ‘Sayura’
INS Kamorta and INS Kiltan with onboard helicopters also played their intended roles, augmenting this bilateral exercise
SLINEX-2020 focused on enhancing inter-operability and exercising coordinated Maritime Interdiction Operations
The naval exercise also focussed on creating a platform to share each other’s experiences for common good.
The exercise also demonstrated a wide array of naval exercises which included cross deck flying by Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) onboard INS Kiltan with SLNS Gajabahu, Search and Rescue (SAR) at sea