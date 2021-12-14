Last Updated:

In Pictures: Tejashwi Yadav Brings Wife Rachel Home; Welcomed By Mother-in-law Rabri Devi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who married Rachel Godinho on December 9, returned home to Patna today with his bride and was welcomed by mother Rabri Devi

Written By
Gloria Methri
Rabri Devi welcomes Tejashwi's wife Rachel home
1/7
Republic

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rachel Godinho received a warm welcome from her mother-in-law Rabri Devi on Tuesday as she arrived at her marital home in Patna, Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav brings wife Rachel home
2/7
Republic

Rachel, aka Rajshri, had a customary Graha-Pravesh, where Rabri Devi was seen taking aarti and giving her sweets. 

Tejashwi Yadav with wife Rachel, now Rajshri
3/7
Republic

One of the first things that Rachel did after entering her marital home was feed kheer to her husband Tejashwi Yadav. 

Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rachel with Rabri Devi
4/7
Republic

After the rituals were complete, Rajshri clicked pictures with her mother-in-law Rabri Devi. Wearing a smile, they posed against the backdrop of family photos hung on the wall.

Tejashwi Yadav with wife Rachel, mother Rabri Devi
5/7
Republic

Tejashwi Yadav also joined his wife Rachel, mother Rabri Devi in clicking photos. 

Tejashwi Yadav marries Rachel Godinho in Delhi
6/7
Republic

Tejashwi Yadav tied the knot with his long-time friend Rachel Godinho at an intimate ceremony in Delhi's Sainik Farms last week.

Tejashwi Brings Rachel Home
7/7
ANI

Tejashwi Yadav arrived in Patna with his bride on Monday a day before the beginning of the auspicious month of Kharmaas on December 14.

