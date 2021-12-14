In Pictures: Tejashwi Yadav Brings Wife Rachel Home; Welcomed By Mother-in-law Rabri Devi

Quick links:
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rachel Godinho received a warm welcome from her mother-in-law Rabri Devi on Tuesday as she arrived at her marital home in Patna, Bihar.
Rachel, aka Rajshri, had a customary Graha-Pravesh, where Rabri Devi was seen taking aarti and giving her sweets.
One of the first things that Rachel did after entering her marital home was feed kheer to her husband Tejashwi Yadav.
After the rituals were complete, Rajshri clicked pictures with her mother-in-law Rabri Devi. Wearing a smile, they posed against the backdrop of family photos hung on the wall.
Tejashwi Yadav tied the knot with his long-time friend Rachel Godinho at an intimate ceremony in Delhi's Sainik Farms last week.