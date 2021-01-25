Last Updated:

In Pictures : Tri-Services Exercise AMPHEX-21 Conducted At Andaman & Nicobar Islands

A large-scale tri-service joint amphibious exercise AMPHEX – 21 was conducted in Andaman & Nicobar group of islands from 21 – 25 Jan 2021.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
CONDUCT OF TRI SERVICE EXERCISE AMPHEX-21
1/8
Republic World

A large-scale tri-service joint amphibious exercise AMPHEX – 21 was conducted in Andaman & Nicobar group of islands from 21 – 25 Jan 2021.

CONDUCT OF TRI SERVICE EXERCISE AMPHEX-21
2/8
Republic World

The exercise involved participation of Naval ships, amphibious troops of the Army and different types of aircraft from the Air force. 

CONDUCT OF TRI SERVICE EXERCISE AMPHEX-21
3/8
Republic World

The exercise was aimed at validating India’s capabilities to safeguard the territorial integrity of its island territories.

CONDUCT OF TRI SERVICE EXERCISE AMPHEX-21
4/8
Republic World

It also sought to enhance operational synergy and joint warfighting capabilities amongst the three Services. 

CONDUCT OF TRI SERVICE EXERCISE AMPHEX-21
5/8
Republic World

The exercise involved multi-faceted maritime operations by synergized employment of amphibious assault ships, surveillance platforms, execution of maritime airstrikes, and complex maneuvers at sea

CONDUCT OF TRI SERVICE EXERCISE AMPHEX-21
6/8
Republic World

Airborne insertion of Marine Commandos of Navy and Special Forces of the Army, naval gunfire support, the amphibious landing of forces, and follow-on operations also formed part of the exercise. 

CONDUCT OF TRI SERVICE EXERCISE AMPHEX-21
7/8
Republic World

Ex KAVACH for the defense of Andaman & Nicobar Islands formed a part of AMPHEX – 21. 

CONDUCT OF TRI SERVICE EXERCISE AMPHEX-21
8/8
Republic World

A joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance exercise under the aegis of HQ Integrated Defence Staff was also run concurrently to achieve Maritime Domain Awareness

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | IAF, French Air and Space Force participate in Ex Desert Knight 2021 in Jodhpur

IN PICS | IAF, French Air and Space Force participate in Ex Desert Knight 2021 in Jodhpur
In Pictures: Just take a look at Andhra CM Jagan's 9000+ van ration home delivery fleet

In Pictures: Just take a look at Andhra CM Jagan's 9000+ van ration home delivery fleet