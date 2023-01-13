Last Updated:

In Pictures: 'World’s Longest River Cruise' MV Ganga Vilas Flagged Off From Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 13, virtually flagged off the world's longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, from Varanasi to Dibrugarh.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
MV Ganga Vilas cruise
1/10
Image: ANI

On Friday, PM Modi virtually flagged off the World's Longest River cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, from UP's Varanasi to Assam's Dibrugarh to boost tourism in eastern India.

MV Ganga Vilas cruise
2/10
Image: ANI

The cruise which sailed from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi will pass through prominent places like Buxar, Murshidabad, Kolkata and Dhaka before reaching Bogibeel in the Dibrugarh district of Assam.

Ganga Vilas
3/10
Image: ANI

It will cover 3,200 kilometres in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh, making it the largest river journey by a single river ship in the world.

Ganga Vilas
4/10
Image: ANI

The first voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland who have signed up for the entire journey from Varanasi to Dibrugarh.

Ganga Vilas
5/10
Image: Twitter/@ToponKumarGogo1

The MV Ganga Vilas cruise has been built with a unique design and a futuristic vision. It has a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the amenities to provide a memorable experience.

Ganga Vilas
6/10
Image: ANI

The vessel has three decks. It has a 40-seat restaurant, a spa, a sun deck, and a bar on the upper deck.

Ganga Vilas
7/10
Image: ANI

The luxury cruise will also have a lot of engaging activities such as cultural programs, and live music. MV Ganga Vilas also has a pollution-free system and noise control technology.

Ganga Vilas
8/10
Image: Twitter/@cleanganganmcg

The world's longest river cruise has 18 world-class suites to comfort tourists.

Ganga Vilas
9/10
Image: Twitter/@sarbanandsonwal

PM Modi said, "This cruise will traverse through 25 various River Systems, giving a sense of joy.  It will also let tourists experience India's precious and famous delicacies."

Ganga Vilas
10/10
Image: Twitter/@cleanganganmcg

The itinerary of MV Ganga Vilas has been curated to showcase the rich heritage of India with stopovers in spots of historical, cultural and religious importance.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: From holy dip to kite flying, check Makar Sankranti celebrations 2023

IN PICS: From holy dip to kite flying, check Makar Sankranti celebrations 2023
PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas on Jan 13; See pics of ‘world’s longest river cruise’

PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas on Jan 13; See pics of ‘world’s longest river cruise’