In Pictures: 'World’s Longest River Cruise' MV Ganga Vilas Flagged Off From Varanasi

On Friday, PM Modi virtually flagged off the World's Longest River cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, from UP's Varanasi to Assam's Dibrugarh to boost tourism in eastern India.
The cruise which sailed from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi will pass through prominent places like Buxar, Murshidabad, Kolkata and Dhaka before reaching Bogibeel in the Dibrugarh district of Assam.
It will cover 3,200 kilometres in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh, making it the largest river journey by a single river ship in the world.
The first voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland who have signed up for the entire journey from Varanasi to Dibrugarh.
The MV Ganga Vilas cruise has been built with a unique design and a futuristic vision. It has a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the amenities to provide a memorable experience.
The vessel has three decks. It has a 40-seat restaurant, a spa, a sun deck, and a bar on the upper deck.
The luxury cruise will also have a lot of engaging activities such as cultural programs, and live music. MV Ganga Vilas also has a pollution-free system and noise control technology.
PM Modi said, "This cruise will traverse through 25 various River Systems, giving a sense of joy. It will also let tourists experience India's precious and famous delicacies."