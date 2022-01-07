In PM Modi's Security Breach, Police's 145-min Window To Alert SPG Contradicts State Govt

As per top government sources,the Punjab Police took 48 minutes to give a green signal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to travel from Bhatinda airport to Ferozepur, and then once the PM set out, had 97 minutes to update the Special Protection Group (SPG) on the blockade by the protestors, but failed to do so. This apparent minimum window of 145 minutes that the Punjab Police had at its behest to intimate the SPG of the blockade flies in the face of the Punjab Government which submitted the preliminary report on PM Modi's security breach to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stating that the protesters had gathered on the route 'suddenly'.

Exposed: How the Punjab Police misled the SPG

Punjab police gave SPG clearance for route

Cops took 30 mins for due diligence, yet didn't flag blockade

DGP communicated to SPG that the road route was ‘all clear’

Road route clearance given despite obstructions

Cops had 97 mins before PM reached the spot, but did not flag to SPG

Clearance was given even though the build-up for the blockade was on at full-swing

Punjab police allegedly leaked info on PM's route, as stated by eyewitnesses

Punjab police were seen with protesters, did not flag presence to SPG

Let's have a look at the sequence of events that unfolded since Dec 31:

December 31 (One week before the security breach): Reports emerged of nine farm unions joining protests to block PM Modi's rally

January 2 (Three days before the breach): Internal police exchanges reveal it was aware of one lakh protestors

January 4 (One day before the breach): Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal calls for the blockade of PM Modi's rally in a video. Internal communication shows police told not to allow protestors in Ferozepur.

January 4 at 8:41 PM: Kisan Ekta Morcha's Facebook post instigates farmers to block roads

January 5 at 10:20 AM: Kisan Ekta Morcha posts clips showing black flags to BJP buses

January 5 at 10:30 AM: Crowd was seen building up on the ground

January 5 at 12:25 PM: Kisan Ekta Morcha instigates to oppose PM Modi 'strongly' in an online post

January 5 at 12:41 PM: Kisan Ekta Morch gives open calls for protest against PM Modi

January 5 at 13:08 PM: Kisan Ekta Morcha publishes posts on blockades and anti-Modi slogan at Ferozepur

Secret Intel Note Warned Punjab Govt Of Threat & Blockade

A secret intel note accessed by Republic revealed that the Centre had warned the Punjab government of a possible blockade of PM Modi's route three days before the security breach, On January 2, three days before the security breach, the note had mentioned that the PM is likely to face a grave threat from terror outfits such as the IM, LeT, HuM, HuJI, TTP besides Left Wing Extremists and remnants of LTTE cadres. Moreover, it specifically mentioned that Pakistan-based terrorists Wadhawa Singh Babbar, Paramjit Singh Panjawar, Ranjit Singh Neeta, Lakhbir Singh Rhode have been making efforts to target VIPs during the election process in a bid to revive militancy in Punjab. It had also mentioned that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was provoking the local Sikh youths to do "mischievous things" against the BJP government and PM Modi.

SC Directs Punjab HC To Preserve PM Modi's Travel Record

The Supreme Court of India has directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of PM Modi's Punjab visit. The SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant was hearing a plea by an organisation named 'Lawyer's Voice' which sought a judicial probe in PM Modi's security breach. It sought an independent inquiry into the matter and the suspension of Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari and DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyay.

How the Prime Minister's security was breached

The Prime Minister was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally after being blocked on a flyover for 20 minutes. PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi before his scheduled visit to the National Martyrs Memorial via road. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

As additional security was not provided by the Punjab government, the MHA stated that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Also, it sought a detailed report from the state government and demanded strict action. However, Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the state government had no information of PM Modi's route change. Downplaying the 'security breach' charge, he stated that there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister.

