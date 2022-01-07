In PM Modi's Security Breach, Police's 145-min Window To Alert SPG Contradicts State Govt

Quick links:
Image: Republic
As per top government sources,the Punjab Police took 48 minutes to give a green signal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to travel from Bhatinda airport to Ferozepur, and then once the PM set out, had 97 minutes to update the Special Protection Group (SPG) on the blockade by the protestors, but failed to do so. This apparent minimum window of 145 minutes that the Punjab Police had at its behest to intimate the SPG of the blockade flies in the face of the Punjab Government which submitted the preliminary report on PM Modi's security breach to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stating that the protesters had gathered on the route 'suddenly'.
A secret intel note accessed by Republic revealed that the Centre had warned the Punjab government of a possible blockade of PM Modi's route three days before the security breach, On January 2, three days before the security breach, the note had mentioned that the PM is likely to face a grave threat from terror outfits such as the IM, LeT, HuM, HuJI, TTP besides Left Wing Extremists and remnants of LTTE cadres. Moreover, it specifically mentioned that Pakistan-based terrorists Wadhawa Singh Babbar, Paramjit Singh Panjawar, Ranjit Singh Neeta, Lakhbir Singh Rhode have been making efforts to target VIPs during the election process in a bid to revive militancy in Punjab. It had also mentioned that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was provoking the local Sikh youths to do "mischievous things" against the BJP government and PM Modi.
The Supreme Court of India has directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of PM Modi's Punjab visit. The SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant was hearing a plea by an organisation named 'Lawyer's Voice' which sought a judicial probe in PM Modi's security breach. It sought an independent inquiry into the matter and the suspension of Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari and DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyay.
The Prime Minister was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally after being blocked on a flyover for 20 minutes. PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi before his scheduled visit to the National Martyrs Memorial via road. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.
As additional security was not provided by the Punjab government, the MHA stated that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Also, it sought a detailed report from the state government and demanded strict action. However, Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the state government had no information of PM Modi's route change. Downplaying the 'security breach' charge, he stated that there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister.