In Poll-bound Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel-led Government Reduces VAT On CNG And PNG By 10%

In a big relief to the poll-bound state, the Gujarat government on Monday announced the reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani informed that the Bhupendra Patel-led state government has decided to reduce VAT by 10 per cent. After the reduction, the consumers will get CNG for Rs 6 to 7 per kg less while those using PNG will get it for Rs 5 to 6 per kg less.

The average CNG price in Ahmedabad (as of October 17) is Rs 83.9, and in Gandhinagar is Rs 82.16, as per mypetrolprice.com. The announcement was made ahead of Diwali and Gujarat Assembly elections. Though the EC announced poll dates for Himachal Pradesh, it is yet to announce the schedule for Gujarat.

Why were Gujarat poll dates not announced?

While addressing the press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the commission actually goes by the convention in announcing the schedule of the elections. "In any case, the preparation and conduct of the elections is a very detailed exercise and it takes into account various factors, variable factors after consultations with all the stakeholders," he said.

Kumar added, "In Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections, there is a gap of 40 days. There are several factors in Himachal Pradesh, the most important is the weather. Especially, in the upper region of the constituency where snowing takes place. So, having seen everything together and examining everything, the commission has decided to go by the convention which was set up last time and further refined it. The period for the Model Code of Conduct has also been reduced to 57 days from 70 days".

On being asked about the poll result dates, CEC Chief said, "When we will come to Gujarat then we will tell you this".

The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election was held on December 9 and 14 in 2017 and the votes were counted on 18 December. In the results declared for all the 182-seated Gujarat Assembly, BJP won 99 seats, Congress won 77, 1 seat was won by NCP while Bhartiya Tribal Party and Independent candidate won 2 and 3 seats respectively.

(Image: PTI)