In Punjab, ‘108 Ambulance’ Strike Enters Day Two, Emergency Services Crippled

Emergency services took a severe hit in Punjab as the 325 ‘108 Ambulances’ and 1400 employees working under the ‘108 Ambulance’ helpline services continued to strike for the second day over long pending demands.

Notably 108 Ambulance Employees Association announced the continuation of the strike on the second day after the failure of their meeting with the government. All the ambulances have been stationed at the Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana.

#BREAKING | 108 Ambulance Employees Association goes on strike in Punjab over long pending demands. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/Jpt91Bxq5v — Republic (@republic) January 13, 2023

Job regularisation, prime demand

The employees working under the ‘108 Ambulance’ helpline services, are currently working in a private firm, Ziqitza Healthcare and are demanding they should be directly taken on the rolls of the government because they are not satisfied with the salaries offered by the private firm.

BJP lashed out at the Punjab government and said people across social strata are unhappy with the AAP government. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “First farmers, now 108 Ambulance employee association, workers have gone on strike over long pending demands. Every section and segment of society is unhappy in Punjab because of the Aam Aadmi Party government’s failure, it’s lack of ability to deliver promises and its constant U turns. These are long pending basic demands that should have been fulfilled.”

Image: Republic