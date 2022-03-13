In Punjab, 403 Officers To Return To Police Stations After MLAs, Mins' Security Removed

Three days before taking oath as Chief Minister, the newly-elected Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann said that as many as 403 cops have returned to their designated police stations, freeing them from providing security to former politicians. Mann on Saturday had announced the withdrawal of the security cover of former MLAs and Ministers.



Accordingly, the Additional Director General of Police (Security) had released an order for withdrawal of the security cover of 122 former MPs and MLAs in Punjab.



The order stated that the withdrawn police officers would now report to their parent units, however, it further stated that personnel deployed on specific court orders will continue to perform their current duties.

Police personnel return to parent police stations, officers deployed on Court Orders stay put

Addressing a roadshow in Amritsar, ANI quoted Mann as saying, "We will utilise police for what they are meant to do (work for common people); we will not bother them (with security duties of VIPs). We have decreased the security of 122 people and due to that 403 police personnel and 27 police vehicles have returned to the police stations."



The list includes senior leaders of BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), former AAP MLAs, former cabinet ministers and former Assembly Speakers.

Mann also stressed that Government offices will not have the CM's photo, "but will have pictures of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar."



Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister (elect) Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Amritsar to celebrate and thank the people of Punjab for giving them a huge majority in the just-concluded assembly elections.



Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that people will no longer have to visit Chandigarh to get their work done. The Government will strive to deliver citizen services at their doorsteps. "We will make efforts to provide all facilities to the people from the comfort of their homes. We went to seek votes door-to-door, even in the fields of the farmers. But after we win, we tell them to visit Chandigarh to get their work done. I want the least number of people to visit Chandigarh to get their work done," Mann asserted.



The CM-designate's swearing-in ceremony will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@BhagwantMann