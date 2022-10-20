Last Updated:

In Punjab, Civilian Critically Injured In ‘accidental’ Firing; Amritsar Cop Suspended

In Punjab, a police personnel in Amritsar was suspended after he injured a youth working in a mobile shop in an alleged 'accidental' firing

Punjab

In a shocking incident that come to the fore from Punjab, a youth working in a mobile shop got injured in an alleged 'accidental' firing by a policeman in Amritsar. The police personnel has been suspended, as per the officials.

 According to CCTV footage inside a mobile repairing shop in Amritsar, a policeman was seen taking a pistol out of his pocket and putting it on the counter. He was speaking to the people in the shop when he allegedly 'misfired' at a person working in the mobile shop. The injured person was rushed to the hospital.

Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar stated, "Necessary action will be taken as per the statements of the eyewitnesses and the family. The condition of the injured person is serious".

However, earlier this month, a similar incident happened in Jammu and Kashmir where a civilian succumbed to injuries when the rifle of a policeman 'accidentally' went off. As per the officials, the victim was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and the policeman was later arrested.

