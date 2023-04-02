In Punjab's Batala, Farmers Body Holds Protest Against Centre, State Govt Over Key Demands

Farmers’ group Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) held a protest on Sunday, April 2, at Batala railway station in Punjab's Gurdaspur against the Central and state governments. The protestors at the site demanded fair compensation to farmers for land acquired for road projects and destruction of crops in Punjab due to heavy rainfall and hailstorm.

Farmers put up tents at the railway station and squatted on the rail tracks of Batala railway station as they protested with their demands. KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher asserted that farmers want fair compensation for land acquired for road projects and damage of crops.

The KMSC general secretary also demanded Rs 50,000 as compensation per acre for farmers who suffered crop damage due to uncertain weather conditions in Punjab. According to sources, the farmers' body is also demanding relaxation of norms for the procurement of wheat for the central pool. Sarwan Singh Pandher, while commenting on their demands, said, "Crops have been damaged in inclement weather, and farmers should be given at least Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation for 100 per cent crop loss."

"Government should waive interest on farm loans and defer installments for six months to provide relief to farmers. The state should also expedite the process of special 'girdawari' (revenue survey) for the assessment of crop loss and ensure farmers are compensated at the earliest," Pandher added.

Mann govt announces hike in compensation for crop loss

According to reports, the state of Punjab has witnessed untimely rains, high-speed winds and hailstorms in the last few weeks. It has majorly damaged the wheat crops of the farmers in many areas of the state. Meanwhile, the state government on March 31, announced a 25 per cent hike in compensation for crop loss.

Reiterating the present situation and the demands, a member of KMSC, Sarban Singh, said, "One of our key demands right now is that, due to rain, all our cultivation has been totally destroyed. CM Mann did promise a field inspection by authorities to check the damages but nobody has shown up yet. We want compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre and 6 months' interest on our loan must be waived off," news agency ANI reported.