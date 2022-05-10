In Qatar, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan Outlines PM Modi's Vision, Cements Bilateral Ties

Union MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan was on a three-day visit to Qatar to take the relationship between both the nations a step forward. During his three day visit from May 8 to May 10, the minister interacted with the Indian Culture Centre and Indian Community benevolent forum and other organisations.

On May 10, MEA V. Muraleedharan paid a visit to the Inter-Denominational Christian Church complex in Qatar and had a very fruitful discussion with the Indian community members. The MoS for External Affairs underlined the vision of PM Modi and promoted the 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' for the overall achievement of goals to promote peace and harmony in all the communities.

Yesterday, he also met Indian labourers over dinner and meticulously heard the challenges faced by them and offered them all the assistance required by the Indian government. Apart from that, he reached out to the Indian fishermen community and profusely thanked them for their contribution towards food security and emphasised that their safety and well being remains the Indian government's priorities.

The Minister, who arrived in Qatar on Sunday afternoon, was fondly received by the Indian community. At the airport, the Indian Minister was received by Deepak Mittal and other Qatari Foreign Ministry officials, who later met with the Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.

The two ministers actively had discussions on issues concerning both the countries like energy, trade, investment and education He further said that the cooperation and friendship between the two countries would be further strengthened in the years to come.

Qatar is home to over 700,000 Indians. The bilateral trade crossed $15 billion in FY 2021-22 and Qatar's investments in India have increased five folds over the past two years. It is pertinent to mention here that both countries will be celebrating the golden jubilee of the establishment of full diplomatic relations in 2023.