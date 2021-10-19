In Rajasthan, Corpse Of Woman With Legs Chopped Found In Jaipur

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan, the mutilated body of an elderly woman was found with her legs chopped off from the body in Jaipur on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Fatehpura village under Jamwaramgarh police station. Reportedly, the woman was attacked with an axe.

The thieves assaulted the woman in broad daylight and slit her throat. They also chopped off both her legs. The woman died on spot. The crooks then flew away with rings and gold chain. Meanwhile, a police complaint has been registered.

According to police, the victim had gone to graze cows and buffaloes in the fields at around 10 am in the morning. In the afternoon, a villager who was passing through the nearby farms show the woman lying in a pool of blood and informed other villagers. It is believed that the sole motive of miscreants was to steal jewellery and silver ankle bracelets.

The news of the horrifying murder has sent shock waves in the state with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena lashing out at the state government over the Jaipur incident. Meena said that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi should take note that crimes are occurring in Rajasthan too. "Priyanka Gandhi, who is giving the slogan, Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I'm a girl who can fight), should look at this incident which happened in Jamwaramgarh in Jaipur today," he said. He added, "Is she finding women unsafe only in Uttar Pradesh."

Murder cases have seen a spike in Jaipur in 2021. According to monthly crime reported, Jaipur Police registered 86 murder cases till September. The cases for the same period in 2020 and 2019 were 69 and 76 respectively.

Body found near Singhu border with a limb chopped off

This incident comes days after the Haryana incident, where a man was murdered in a similar fashion. On Friday, a 35-year-old man identified as Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit Sikh labourer, was found tied to a police barricade with his left arm chopped off. His body was mutilated with more than 10 injuries caused by a sharp weapon. The victim, a native of Punjab's Tarn taran village, was murdered by Nihangs for allegedly desecrating the holy Sarbloh Granth.

Meanwhile, the Sonipat court has remanded three accused- Bhagwant Singh, Govind Preet Singh and Narayan Singh- to six-day police custody. On Saturday, the court had remanded the prime accused, Saravjeet Singh to seven-day custody.

According to Amritsar Rural SSP Rakesh Kaushal, Saravjeet Singh had admitted to killing Lakhbir. "He has confessed that they killed Lakhbir. He says that when he was told the Lakhbir insulted Guru Granth Sahib, he got angry and cut off his leg. Lakhbir bled to death," the SSP had said.