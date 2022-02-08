In Rajasthan, Pakistani ISI Agent Caught Posing As Indian Army Jawan

The Rajasthan CID on Tuesday caught a Pakistani ISI agent posing as an army jawan from Shri Ganga Nagar. The accused, Shaktipal Chak 6 LPM resident of Raisinghnagar town was in constant touch with agents across the border and was giving intelligence information to Pakistan.

According to sources, photographs of Indian Army vehicles, units and different army vehicles and soldiers were found from the mobile of the accused. He has been arrested on the basis of instructions from Director-General Intelligence Umesh Mishra.

Last year, a similar incident was witnessed when over 900 classified documents pertaining to defence and national security were shared with Pakistani Intelligence wing ISI by two Indian Army personnel.

Over 900 classified documents were shared with ISI

Earlier in July 2021, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta revealed that his team busted a major cross-border espionage network under which two Indian Army personnel were arrested and charged with spying and providing classified documents to the ISI. The accused were identified as Sepoy Harpreet Singh, who joined the Indian Army in 2017 and Sepoy Gurbhej Singh, who was recruited in 2015. T

The DGP revealed that a cross-border drug smuggler named Ranvir Singh would send these classified documents to either the Pakistan ISI operatives directly or via Gopi, who has been identified as the main drug smuggler from the village Dauke in Amritsar.

“Ranvir motivated and lured Sepoy Harpreet Singh with financial benefits for sharing defence related classified documents, following which the latter induced his friend Sepoy Gurbhej into such anti-national spying activities,” said DGP Dinkar Gupta, while adding that since Gurbhej was working as a clerk in 121 Infantry Brigade Headquarters in Kargil, he could get easy access to these classified documents containing both strategic and tactical information relating to the Indian Army.

Sections 124-A and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3, 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act have been invoked in the matter.

Image: Republic