In Rajasthan, Wife Lashes Husband With Bat; Man Moves Court With CCTV Footage As Evidence

In a disturbing incident in Rajasthan's Alwar, a man was beaten black and blue by his wife. The whole incident, where the man was the victim of domestic violence was caught on the CCTV cameras placed in the drawing-room of the house. In the video, the man identified as Ajit Yadav is seen running away from his wife with pillows in his hands in order to protect himself while his wife Suman is seen with a cricket bat lashing her husband. The video has been doing the rounds on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that the victim happens to be a school principal and has been married to Suman for the last seven years. According to several reports, Ajit Yadav had a love marriage with Suman who hails from Sonipat, Haryana. The marriage between the two was quite peaceful for some time but for a few years, the husband was a frequent victim of domestic violence.

Domestic violence victim Ajit Yadav asks for court protection

Ajit Yadav has alleged that he has been the victim of domestic violence for quite a long time but has never raised his hand. Yadav has now asked for protection from the court and Ajit Yadav has filed an official complaint at the Bhiwadi court. The aforementioned CCTV footage has been used as proof by the man in order to seek protection from the Bhiwadi court.

Notably, the man has suffered injuries due to the violence and has seemed medical help. Talking about his stand on filing a case, the principal said, "I have taken refuge in the court as my wife has crossed all the limits.” He further added, "I have never raised my hand on Suman and have never taken the law in my hands. I am a teacher. If the teacher raises his hand on a woman and takes the law into his own hands, then it is against Indian culture and his position."

Image: Republic World