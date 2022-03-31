In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, Major Terror Strike Averted; 3 Accused From MP Arrested

In a key development, Rajasthan Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Wednesday apprehended three people and detained five others who were allegedly linked to a terrorist organisation and were conspiring to carry out serial blasts in Jaipur, officials revealed on Thursday.

The ATS has recovered 12 kg of RDX, three battery clocks, six bulbs, thee connector wires and a jeep from their possession. The arrests were made after searching their vehicle during the patrolling drive on Wednesday night in the Chittorgarh district.

Chittor SP said that the terrorists have accepted that they were planning for serial blasts. "They have accepted that they have to keep the explosives at some location. All accused belong to Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam. We have sought eight-day remand of the accused," he said.

Arrested terrorists belonged to Al Sufa outfit: Police

Speaking on the incident, Ratlam SP Abhishek Tiwari stated that the Madhya Pradesh ATS is working from all angles. The anti-terror organisation is also in touch with National Investigation Agency. Furthermore, searches are being conducted at multiple locations. According to police, the terrorists belong to the Al Sufa outfit.

The latest operation was carried out by Rajasthan ATS, in coordination with MP ATS. The anti-terror outfits were working in close coordination with the top officials of NIA and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Explosives Substances Act (ESA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Sadar Nimbaheda police station of Chittorgarh district, the statement further read.

On the basis of the interrogation of the accused, three more people were detained from Tonk and Chittorgarh districts, while two others were detained with the help of the Madhya Pradesh Police, it said.

The recovery of RDX from Rajasthan comes only a week after a high-security alert was issued in the national capital after Uttar Pradesh police received inputs of possible terror attacks in NCR. According to ANI, Delhi Police Special cell officer revealed that an anonymous email, purportedly by a terrorist organization Tehrik-e-Taliban (India cell) was received by some people who informed UP Police regarding the same. Following this, preventive searches were carried out in the busy Sarojni Nagar market in New Delhi.