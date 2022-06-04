Last Updated:

In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Suspicious Bird Caught Near India-Pak Border, Handed Over To BSF

In a key development, a migratory bird that flew across the international border adjoining Barmer and Jaisalmer was caught on Saturday.

In a key development, a migratory bird that flew across the international border adjoining Barmer and Jaisalmer was caught on Saturday. The villagers caught the Asiatic Hubara bird near the Vishnu Ki Dhani village and handed it over to the 87 Batallion of the Border Security Force (BSF). 

Republic learnt that there were two rings on the right foot of the bird, in addition to one aluminum-made ring. On the left foot, there was a green plastic ring. There were a few marks, purportedly numbers, found on the rings. It also bore a tag in its claws, which has 'United Arab Emirates', written on it. An investigation has been initiated to know more about the tags and rings, and whether it can be a spy bird. 

Last year, a suspicious bird was found on Indo-Pak border in Punjab 

In 2021, a black & white pigeon was found at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The pigeon was caught by a constable whose shoulder it came and sat on while he was on duty at BOP Roranwala. A white paper was found wrapped with an adhesive tape which had a number written on it. Immediately thereafter, a First Information Report was lodged at the Kahagarh police station in Amritsar against the pigeon.

In a similar incident, another pigeon, suspected to be trained in Pakistan for spying, was captured along the International Border in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir in May 2020. An FIR was not registered in this case as its owner, a Pakistani villager, appealed for his pet to be freed, clarifying the numbers found scribbled on a paper attached to the pigeon were just his phone number in case it got lost. 

