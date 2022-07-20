In Rajya Sabha, Union MoS Chaudhary Hits Out At TDP; 'Reason Behind Financial Mess'

In a key development, the Andhra Pradesh Industries, Commerce and IT minister Gudivada Amarnath in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday condemned the Telugu Desam Party’s financial mismanagement from 2014 to 2019.

Andhra Pradesh IT minister Gudivada Amarnath said, “TDP’s false narrative against Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) was exposed in Rajya Sabha when Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary hinted that TDP is the reason for financial troubles in Andhra Pradesh.”

TDP is the reason behind Andhra Pradesh's current financial mess: Union MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

In response to TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar's inquiry on whether the Centre has taken note of the fact that Andhra Pradesh spent Rs. 1,10,5099 crore directly from the state's consolidated fund without the state legislature's consent, Union MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary affirmed in Rajya Sabha that the Telugu Desam Party is the reason behind Andhra Pradesh’s financial mismanagement.

TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar was left ridiculed in Rajya Sabha when the Union Government stated that it was during TDP’s regime that Andhra Pradesh became financially burdened.

Union MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary further highlighted the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) on State Finances Audit Report. The Minister said, “After bifurcation of the State, an excess expenditure of Rs. 1,62828 crores between 2014-15 and 2018-19 occurred. But it is yet to be regularised. As per the State Finances Audit report, the concerned department only provided Explanatory Notes (ENs) for Rs. 51,677,74 crores as opposed to Rs. 1,62,828.70 crore.”

The Union Minister of State for Finance further added that in accordance with Article 205, the State Legislature must regularise any excess over a grant after the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the State has discussed the appropriation accounts. In this regard, concerned departments are required to submit Explanatory Notes for excess expenditure to the PAC through the Finance Department of the State.

It is pertinent to mention that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has repeatedly informed the people of the state that the current financial burden on the state is due to previous TDP regime. The centre verified the same on Tuesday when the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary confirmed it in his written response to Rajya Sabha.