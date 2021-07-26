In Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu Hails Mirabai Chanu's Silver Medal Win At Tokyo Olympics

On Monday, July 26, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu lauded Mirabai Chanu's achievement of securing a silver medal in the weightlifting event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Indian Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu created history as she opened India's medal tally.

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu, said, "On behalf of the whole house, I congratulate Mirabai for winning the silver medal in women 49Kg category weightlifting event in Olympic Games being held in Tokyo, Japan".

He added, "With her spectacular performance, Mirabai not only opened medal tally for the country in this Olympics but also ended a long wait of 21years. An epitome of hard work, grit, and determination, I'm sure that Chanu's achievement will not only boost the morale of the Indian spokesperson taking part in the Olympic games but also inspire our budding sportsperson to emulate her achievement and improve upon their performances".

"I wish Mirabai Chanu success in her future endeavors and hope that she will continue to bring many more laurels to the country", he said.

Earlier on July 24, the Vice President had congratulated Mirabai over Twitter.

Hearty congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in 49 kg weightlifting competition and giving #TeamIndia a fantastic start at the #TokyoOlympics2020. The nation is very proud of her achievement. My best wishes for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/aS2vxJLn8v — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 24, 2021

Mirabai Chanu wins Silver Medal

Mirabai Chanu scripted history as she won silver in the weightlifting event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Chanu won the silver medal in the Women's 49kg category and finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg. The weightlifter started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. On the other hand, her competitor, Jourdan Delacruz of the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt. However, Mirabai Chanu in her second attempt stepped up her ante and lifted 87kg while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg.

On July 26, Mirabai Chanu in a video posted on her official Twitter handle, said, "Yesterday, I won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and therefore, I wish to dedicate this to all the citizens of India and am also thankful to the entire nation for their prayers and good wishes. It is because of them that I could win a medal. I wish to thank them all. Jai Hind!".

(Image credit: PTI)