In Rare Feat, UP’s Shravasti Increases Iron Folic Acid Supplementation From 8 To 87%

In a big achievement, Shravasti, the aspirational district of Uttar Pradesh has achieved the rare feat of increasing the coverage of iron folic acid supplementation from 8% to 87% within just eight months. To accomplish the challenge, UNICEF India worked along with the state government and partners to reach out to every child, adolescent, and woman in Anganwadis, schools, homes, and communities.

The development came after UNICEF India began advocating with the central government to address the unique nutritional needs of adolescents in the country. In the last few years, UNICEF has scaled up its action on providing proper nutrition, diets, and services to adolescents in India.

Notably, Shravasti is one of the eight districts of Uttar Pradesh that has been identified as an 'aspirational district' by the NITI Aayog in 2022.

Why is iron folic acid supplementation important?

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), daily iron and folic acid supplementation has been recommended as part of antenatal care. This reduces the risk of low birth weight and iron deficiency among children, adolescents and women.

Especially in pregnant women, improving the intake of iron and folic acid by women of reproductive age could improve pregnancy outcomes, and improve maternal and infant health.

In fact, in order to increase the iron folic acid supplementation in young adolescents, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also launched a Weekly Iron and Folic Acid Supplementation (WIFS) Programme to meet the challenge of high prevalence and incidence of anaemia amongst girls and boys.